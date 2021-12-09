New Zealand is set to become the first country in the world to outlaw cigarettes for future generations in an effort to become smoke-free.

New Zealand will be the first country to outlaw cigarettes for future generations in order to achieve a smoke-free society.

In 2027, children under the age of 14 will not be allowed to buy cigarettes at any time during their lives.

From there, the age limit will be raised every year until smoking is made illegal for the entire population of the Pacific country’s five million people.

The radical new laws were drafted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s health advisers in an attempt to end the fag health threat linked to cancer and heart disease.

“We want to make sure young people never start smoking, so we’ll make it illegal to sell or supply smoked tobacco products to new cohorts of youth,” Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said yesterday.

“When the law takes effect, people under the age of 14 will never be able to legally purchase tobacco.”

“Smoked tobacco products’ appeal, addictiveness, and availability are also being reduced.”

“Under the new laws, only smoked tobacco products with very low levels of nicotine will be sold, and the number of shops that can sell them will be drastically reduced.”

After Bhutan, where cigarette sales are completely prohibited, New Zealand’s retail tobacco industry will be the second most restricted on the planet.

However, no information was provided on how the crackdown on young smokers will be enforced across the country, where a pack of 20 Marlboro cigarettes now costs £17.

Health organizations applauded the bold move, but criminal justice experts warned that it could lead to a violent black market in which cigarettes are valued as highly as hard drugs.

Politicians have also come out against Ardern’s government, accusing it of nanny state bullying.

Critics pointed out that because of the rolling age limit bans, only smokers over the age of 80 will be able to purchase cigarettes 65 years after the law takes effect.

Officials hope that the rising costs and hassles will deter smokers to the point where only 5% of New Zealanders will be addicted by 2025.

Other gradual changes include restricting the sale of low-nicotine tobacco products and reducing the number of stores that can sell them.

In New Zealand, the minimum age to buy cigarettes is 18, and only about 11% of adults smoke, with only 9% smoking every day.

Only 500 shops will be allowed to sell cigarettes once the new legislation takes effect, and they will need permits similar to those issued to off-licences selling alcohol.

The United Kingdom has its own plan to be smoke-free by…

