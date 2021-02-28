New Zealand moves up COVID-19 alert levels in wake of new community cases

WELLINGTON, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — New Zealand will move up its COVID-19 alert levels due to two new community cases who tested positive on Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at an urgent media conference on Saturday evening.

New Zealand’s largest city Auckland will move from COVID-19 Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country to Alert Level 2 from 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Ardern.

The symptoms of the community cases were atypical, and the source of the infection was unknown and under investigation, said the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

At the media conference, people were urged to stay home to prevent further transmission of the virus.