New Zealand offers free school lunches to thousands of kids

WELLINGTON, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Thousands of children have begun receiving a free lunch on every day of the school week under the government’s free and healthy school lunch program, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday.

The program is currently under way for 7,000 students at 31 schools, which is to extend to 21,000 students in 120 schools by the start of 2021, Ardern said while serving up lunch at a school in Hawke’s Bay.

“A full stomach makes all the difference to a child’s learning,” Ardern said.

“Providing a free and healthy lunch at school is one way to help make New Zealand the best place in the world to be a child and to make that difference immediately,” she said, adding providing these lunches has also led to jobs for local families.

The free and healthy school lunches program is one of 75 initiatives from New Zealand’s Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy launched last year, which was developed with input from 10,000 New Zealanders including 6,000 young people, said Education Minister Chris Hipkins.