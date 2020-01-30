New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern IGNORES a call from Scott Morrison at a coronavirus press conference

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was forced to awkwardly ignore a phone call from Scott Morrison when the Australian leader rang during a press conference.

Ms Ardern was updating New Zealanders on the coronavirus outbreak in China and responding to a question about uniting with Australia to evacuate antipodeans from Wuhan when Mr Morrison dialled in.

‘Again without giving, ah, that’s the PM Morrison just dialling in as we speak,’ Ms Ardern said as the phone rang.

‘We are in close contact over the situation. Just the work we are doing on the ground, the situation of our citizens and residents and making sure we keep up those conversations and work together.’

Mr Morrison confirmed he had spoken with Ms Ardern regarding his citizens in Wuhan at his own press conference in Blayney, NSW, and said he intended to support both country’s citizens affected in the crisis.

‘Right now, the Australian Government, through our embassy, is looking to deploy, working with the Chinese Government, consular officials into Hubei Province, and into Wuhan,’ Mr Morrison said.

There are five people in Australian hospitals being treated for the virus after returning from the infected city in Wuhan, and around 400 Australian citizens have registered for evacuation from the site.

There are 53 New Zealanders trapped in Wuhan, with many making public and emotional pleas for their evacuation.

New Zealand opposition leader Simon Bridges has echoed their call.

Aaron Mahon, who has been living in the central Chinese city for the last year, revealed his fears to the New Zealand Herald on Tuesday.

‘The feeling is that we’re going to die in China. We need to get out of here,’ he said.

‘We’re happy to go into quarantine. We just need help to get out of the city.’

A dozen countries, including Australia but not New Zealand, have confirmed cases of the virus, which has already killed 106 people.

Wuhan, and much of the province of Hubei – home to almost 60 million people – is under a travel ban.

Joanna, another Kiwi who spoke to Radio NZ without using her last name, is in Wuhan visiting her family for Lunar New Year but is now ‘very worried’ for their safety.

‘I feel a little disappointed since many other countries are taking action already, but it seems like the New Zealand government is falling behind,’ she said.

‘It’s quite scary here. There’s all kinds of rumours online and there’s a shortage of medical supplies. If we go outside, we cannot buy masks anywhere.

‘There’s also a shortage of food. A lot of shelves are empty.’

The United States and Japan have committed to flying citizens home, but as yet Australia or New Zealand is yet to do so.

Both Joanna and Mahon said they had been brushed off by Kiwi embassy officials in China.

The stories have enraged Nationals leader Bridges, who said the government was ‘sitting on its hands.’

‘A responsible government would be looking after its people. Countries around the world are evacuating their citizens and putting them in quarantine for 14 days,’ he said.

‘We have a desperate family telling the media they fear they’ll die of the virus or die of starvation. The government needs to act to protect them.’

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was aware of 53 New Zealanders in Wuhan, and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) had been in contact with all 20 Kiwis who had reached out for consular support.

The deadly Chinese coronavirus outbreak began at a wholesale animal market in Wuhan city, experts have confirmed.

Scientists from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said tests proved humans caught it from animals at the Huanan Seafood Wholesales Market.

It is not clear which animal was carrying the pneumonia-like illness but the market was home to stalls trading dozens of different species, including rats and wolf cubs.