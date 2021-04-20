New Zealand reports 1 border case of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, April 20 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported one border case of COVID-19 and no new community cases on Tuesday.

There is one border worker who has returned a positive test result for COVID-19. The worker works at Auckland Airport, according to the Ministry of Health.

The worker is fully vaccinated and he works on cleaning planes that have come from high-risk countries of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said people who are vaccinated will still get the virus. The Pfizer vaccine was 95 percent effective at reducing symptoms of COVID-19. Therefore, one still can catch the virus but is less likely to be very sick.

The usual protocol of isolating the case, interviewing them, and tracing their contacts and movements is underway, said a ministry statement.

There is one historical case of COVID-19 to report. This case is a recent returnee who is considered recovered, it said.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two. The total number of active cases reported in New Zealand is 86. Seventeen previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand to 2,241, it said. Enditem