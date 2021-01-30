New Zealand reports 1 new case of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation facility, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday.

There was no new case of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community, said the ministry.

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand was 71 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 1,947.

The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date was 1,526,608, the ministry said.

Testing demand has increased in Auckland and Northland after three people were tested COVID-19 positive more than one week after mandatory 14-day managed isolation and released to the wider community.

The New Zealand general public were urged by the government to use keep contact tracing.

“It’s more important than ever that people keep a record of where they’ve been and do not go out if unwell. We continue to strongly encourage people to continue to scan using the NZ COVID Tracer app and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app,” said the ministry.

New Zealand is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level One with no restriction on public gathering. Enditem