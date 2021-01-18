New Zealand reports 10 more cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported 10 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation in two days, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

Of the new cases identified since the last media statement on Friday, one case was classified as historical and deemed not infectious, said the statement.

There was no new case in the community, said the ministry.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand was now 82, and the total number of confirmed cases reached 1,900 in the country, according to the ministry.

The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date was 1,463,890.

Over the summer break, the Ministry of Health continued to encourage New Zealand people with any COVID-19 symptoms to get assessed for testing by contacting health professionals.

From 11:59 p.m. Friday, travellers from the United States and Britain must present a negative test result for COVID-19 or a signed medical exemption upon landing in New Zealand.

Pre-departure testing will soon be expanded to include all places excluding Australia, Antarctica and several Pacific Island nations, according to the ministry.

“These additional requirements have been put in place to further strengthen our border, to protect New Zealand from COVID-19 and new emerging variants,” said the ministry.

New Zealand is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level One with no restriction on public gathering. Enditem