New Zealand reports 6 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — New Zealand has reported six more cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation since the last media statement on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The newly reported imported cases came from South Africa, Britain, Zimbabwe, the United States and Russia. There are no new cases in the community.

One of these cases is classified as historical and deemed not infectious, said a ministry statement.

Fourteen previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 76, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,911, it said.

All travelers arriving into New Zealand, excluding those from Australia, Antarctica, and some Pacific nations, are now required to have both pre-departure and day 0/1 tests and stay in their rooms until the result is known, according to the ministry’s new rules. Enditem