New Zealand reports 9 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported nine cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation since the last media statement on Wednesday. There are no new cases in the community.

The newly imported cases came from the United States, Britain, United Arab Emirates, India and Kazakhstan, and have remained in managed isolation facilities in Auckland and Christchurch, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday.

Twelve previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 73, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,920, said a ministry statement.

This week, the first passengers arrived in Auckland from Rarotonga as part of a one-way travel arrangement with the Cook Islands.

Passengers will only be eligible for the quarantine-free travel if they haven’t been outside the Cook Islands in the past 14 days or they haven’t had contact with a confirmed case in the past 14 days, among other requirements, it said. Enditem