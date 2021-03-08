New Zealand reports 9 new imported cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, March 6 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported nine new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday.

The new cases of COVID-19 were recent returnees testing positive at their day 0 routine tests upon arrival. There was no new case of COVID-19 to report in the wider New Zealand community, according to the ministry.

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand was 71 and the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 2,042, it said.

More than 71,000 COVID-19 tests have been processed in the last week, with a seven-day rolling average up to Friday of 10,159 tests processed. The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date was 1,772,480, said the ministry.

General public were urged to stay vigilant for the virus. “It’s encouraging to see another day without any community case, and as New Zealand prepares to move down Alert Levels, we must all remain vigilant and continue to do our bit,” read the ministry statement.

New Zealand’s largest city Auckland is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level Three and the rest of the country Alert Level Two. The Alert levels will move down on Sunday, with Auckland to Level Two and the rest of the country to Level One. Enditem