New Zealand reports COVID-19 case in managed isolation, no new community transmission

WELLINGTON, March 1 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported one new COVID-19 case in managed isolation, with no new community transmission on Monday, as its largest city moved back to lockdown again after the end of a previous lockdown less than two weeks ago.

The new imported patient has remained in a managed isolation facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 67, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,022, said a ministry statement.

New Zealand’s largest city Auckland moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level Three and the rest of the country to Alert Level Two from Sunday.

Under Level Three, people are advised to work or study from home, and gatherings more than 10 people are prohibited. Under Level Two, schools could remain open and people still go to work but have to be mindful of social distance. Gathering more than 100 people are prohibited under Level Two.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged New Zealanders to follow the self-isolation advice. Enditem