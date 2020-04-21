New Zealand reports one more death of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, April 21 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported one more death of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 13 in the country, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The 13th death was a woman in her 70s who was once a resident of a rest home in Auckland, with an underlying health condition, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, New Zealand reported two new confirmed and three new probable cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable infections to 1,445 in the country.

Bloomfield said 1,006 people had recovered from the coronavirus, and 12 people were still in hospital, with three of them in intensive care.

More than 89,000 tests have been carried out, he said, adding the source of infection of four cases was uncertain.

The government announced on Monday New Zealand will move from COVID-19 Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 at 11:59 p.m. (local time) on April 27. The country will stay in Alert Level 3 for two weeks before a further review and Alert Level decision on May 11. Enditem