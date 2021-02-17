New Zealand to lower COVID-19 alert level in largest city

WELLINGTON, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — New Zealand will lower the COVID-19 alert level in its largest city Auckland on Wednesday midnight after five community cases have been found over the past four days.

Auckland will move to alert level 2 from level 3, and the rest of New Zealand will go down to level 1 from level 2 at midnight after a three-day lockdown, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference.

People are asked to stay at home under alert level 3. Life would go back to normal under alert level 2 except the rules that the scale of gatherings would be restricted within 100 people. Life under alert level 1 is normal but social distance should be on mind.

New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including two cases in the community and one case in managed isolation.

Both of Wednesday’s community cases are linked to the previous Auckland February cases. Both cases are students at a Auckland high School, according to the Ministry of Health.

One of the two cases is a classmate of a previously confirmed case, and has already been identified as a close contact. The other case announced is a sibling of a previously identified case, said a ministry statement.

The new border case came from Kazakhstan and has remained in an Auckland managed isolation facility, it said.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 49, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,984, according to the ministry. Enditem