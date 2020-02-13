New Zealand to promote youth employment

WELLINGTON, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — A programme for New Zealand employers to better engage with younger employees was launched on Wednesday by the New Zealand government.

The Youth Ready Employer Programme, unveiled by the New Zealand Minister of Employment Willie Jackson, contains a range of on-line templates that New Zealand employers can access to help with employing and retaining young people in their businesses.

The programme is a collaboration between the New Zealand government, local business chambers and entrepreneurs. Their focus is on helping employers understand, connect, recruit, develop and retain young people, while creating work environments that support wellbeing and positive mental health.

“New Zealand isn’t alone in trying to transition young people into work when there are the range of issues to overcome like social and economic disadvantage, mental health and other everyday barriers that block young people from accessing employment opportunities,” said Jackson.

“This programme and its resources give a pathway to employers to follow and become youth-ready, something young people are looking for and prioritising when they’re looking for jobs,” added Jackson.

New Zealand government is endeavoring to minimize the number of the group of young people who are not working or studying in the 15 to 24 years age group.

Statistics show that most young people in New Zealand aged 15-24 experience periods when they are not in education, employment or training, totaling around 90,000 at any one time.

“We really want to steer this group away from benefit dependency and resources like this are helping employers create the right environment for younger team members to do their best work,” Jackson said.