New Zealand tourist Adam Bascombe found dead in a pool at a Bali hotel in Bali

A Kiwi tourist who drowned in a hostel swimming pool in Bali may have been meditating underwater before he died.

Adam Bascombe, 37, was founded dead in a small pool by a Swiss tourist in the coastal town of Changgu, west of Denpasar, on January 28.

Mr Bascombe had been in Bali for 60 days and was planning to travel the world after quitting his telecommunications job.

Fellow New Zealander and friend Chris Francis said Mr Bascombe was likely practising his meditative breathing underwater when he drowned.

‘There’s a lot of speculation about what happened. He was staying at a hostel that had a small pool. He put his phone on the side and went for a swim,’ Mr Francis told Stuff.

‘He was practising meditation and I think he was holding his breath underwater. We think it was just a tragic accident.’

Mr Francis said Mr Bascombe was taking an alcohol detox when he died, so it was unlikely he was drunk in the pool.

On a Give A Little fundraising page, Mr Francis described Mr Bascombe as ‘a man who loved life’.

‘He was always full of energy and put others before himself. His infectious laugh and charisma always made those around him fell welcomed and his extraordinary ability to look at the positive in any situation,’ he wrote.

‘But now we have lost that light from a truly loved human.’

In New Zealand, Mr Bascombe worked as a sales representative for telecommunications company 2degrees.

Mr Francis said Mr Bascombe took part in a Ayahuasca ceremony during a trip to Machu Picchu in Peru, which prompted him to quit his job and travel the world.

He took up meditation, moved to Bali and was planning a trip to the US later this year.

Now, Mr Bascombe’s body needs to be returned to New Zealand, which could cost up to $24,000, according to Mr Francis.

‘We are wanting to help with raising financial support to help cover some of the costs to expatriate the body back to Dunedin to his family and if possible contribute towards his funeral costs also,’ Mr Francis wrote on the fundraising page.

‘So friends, the time has come to dig deep for a man who asked for nothing in this life and left us too early and too tragically.’