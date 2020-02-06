New Zealand unemployment rate falls while wage increases

WELLINGTON, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — New Zealand unemployment rate reached 4.0 percent in the December 2019 quarter, down from 4.1 percent last quarter, New Zealand statistics department Stats NZ said on Wednesday.

“The unemployment rate in New Zealand has largely been tracking down since late 2012, but has remained stable at around 4.0 percent throughout 2019,” said Stats NZ labour market and household senior manager Sean Broughton.

The fall in the unemployment rate in the third quarter reflected 3,000 fewer unemployed people, driven by 3,000 fewer unemployed women.

The unemployment rate for women dropped to 4.3 percent in the December 2019 quarter, down from 4.5 percent last quarter. For men, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.8 percent.

Meanwhile, salary and wage rates in New Zealand increased 2.6 percent in the year to the December 2019 quarter. This is the largest increase since the June 2009 quarter, when it increased by 2.8 percent.

Average ordinary time hourly earnings in New Zealand increased by 3.6 percent in the year, reaching 32.76 New Zealand dollars (21.24 U.S. dollars) according to the latest statistic figures.

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson believed that Wednesday’s news of low unemployment and rising wages shows New Zealand economy is in good shape.

“Our investments in infrastructure, our focus on lifting wages of those who previously missed out, and our regional investments are making a difference,” said Robertson.