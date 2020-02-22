New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st test vs. India

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl Friday in the first test against India at the Basin Reserve.

When the covers came off after light overnight rain, the pitch looked green and moist. Overcast conditions were also likely to favor the bowling side.

The team winning the toss has bowled first 26 times in the last 30 tests at the Basin Reserve. However, pitches haven’t always lived up to the promise they seem to hold for bowlers and recent tests at the ground have been high-scoring.

New Zealand named tall fast bowler Kyle Jamieson to make his test debut in the absence of Neil Wagner, whose wife is expecting their first child.

Meanwhile, batsman Ross Taylor will play his 100th test, becoming the fourth New Zealander after Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori and Brendon McCullum to do so and the first to play 100 matches in all three formats.

India named a predictable side with Rishabh Pant returning and with Ishant Sharma named ahead of Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, B.J. Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult.

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, England, Aleem Dar, Pakistan.

TV umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.

