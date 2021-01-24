New Zealand woman tested COVID-19 positive 10 days after finishing managed isolation

WELLINGTON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — A 56-year-old New Zealand woman living in Northland tested positive 10 days after finishing her 14-day mandatory managed isolation, said the New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield on Sunday afternoon during a media conference.

The woman was an overseas returnee who had spent four months in Europe and returned from London via Singapore, said Bloomfield.

The woman tested negative on her day-2 and day-10 routine tests and left the managed isolation hotel in Auckland on Jan. 13.

The woman told the health officials in the interview after she tested positive that she developed very mild symptoms from Jan. 15. The woman did not initially connect the symptoms with COVID-19, but the symptoms were getting worse before she was finally tested, said Bloomfield.

The positive testing result of the woman came out on Saturday evening. The health department in New Zealand was currently conducting genome sequencing of the virus in order to identify the source of her infection, said Bloomfield, adding that contact tracing and places of interest were still being investigated by health department.

An additional eight new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation were reported earlier on Sunday.

New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins reminded New Zealand people to stay home when sick, wash hands, and use the NZ COVID Tracer app’s scanning and Bluetooth functions.

There is no announcement from the New Zealand government regarding whether there will be an adjustment of the COVID-19 Alert Level.

New Zealand is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level One with no restriction on public gathering. Enditem