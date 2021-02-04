New Zealand’s unemployment rate drops to 4.9 percent in December-quarter

WELLINGTON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — New Zealand’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, the statistics department Stats NZ said on Wednesday.

Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed in a single quarter since the series began in 1986, Stats NZ said.

Before the September 2020 quarter, the unemployment rate had been trending downwards from a peak rate of 6.7 percent in the September 2012 quarter. The December 2020 quarter’s rate of 4.9 percent is a return to rates observed over three years ago, when the unemployment rate was also 4.9 percent in the March 2017 quarter, it said.

“The effects of COVID-19 on the labor market were apparent in the September quarter, with a sharp increase in unemployment. Despite the December quarter’s drop, unemployment is still higher than it has been in a few years. This time last year, the unemployment rate was at 4.1 percent,” work, wealth and wellbeing senior manager Becky Collett said in a statement.

The number of unemployed people fell by 10,000 in the December 2020 quarter, to 141,000. The decrease was split evenly between men and women, the number for both fell by 5,000, Collett said.

Despite this quarterly fall, the number of unemployed people is still 25,000 higher than it was a year ago, increasing from 116,000 in the December 2019 quarter (a rise of 21.9 percent). The annual increase was 15,000 for women and 11,000 for men, he said.