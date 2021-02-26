New Zealand’s wine for consumption on rise in 2020: statistics

WELLINGTON, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — The total volume of wine available for consumption in New Zealand rose in 2020, the statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday.

“The volume of wine available to the New Zealand market was up 4.3 percent in 2020, in contrast to falls in each of the previous two years,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said in a statement.

This year’s wine volume available to the domestic market is nearly 113 million litres, surpassing the previous high of 2017, Allen said.

The volume of wine made from grapes rose 4.9 percent to 94 million litres, following falls of 2.7 percent in 2019, and 2.6 percent in 2018, he said.

The volume of wine made from other fruit and vegetables (mostly cider) rose for the sixth year in a row, up 1.6 percent in 2020 to nearly 19 million litres, Stats NZ said.

Of the total volume of wine available for consumption, 75 percent was produced in New Zealand and 25 percent was imported, it said.

The total volume of alcoholic drinks available was little changed in 2020, up 0.8 percent, following a rise of 1.7 percent in 2019, statistics show.

The total volume of beer available fell 1.7 percent in 2020. The fall this year contrasted with rises of 1.6 percent in 2019, and 1.4 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said.

“The volume of beer available was down across most of the alcoholic content categories, with the exception of high-strength beer”, Allen said. Enditem