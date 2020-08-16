Newborn baby dies after mum on verge of giving birth was turned away from hospital

A NEWBORN baby died after a mum was refused admission to a maternity unit despite being on the verge of giving birth.

Staff at the nearby hospital told Rachel Higgs they were full and told her to drive to another an hour away.

She could not so a midwife went to her home.

Finally she was rushed to the nearby Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate and Archie Batten was born five hours later.

He died after 27 minutes, a pre-inquest hearing at Maidstone was told.

An inquiry into 26 deaths at the hospital is underway and the East Kent trust admits its care was sub-standard.

A spokesman said they are sorry and: “We are making improvements to our maternity service, with help from leading maternity experts, to ensure that we provide safe services for all mums and babies.

“We are fully committed to making any further changes recommended by the coroner as a result of Archie’s inquest.”

on on or EMAIL [email protected]