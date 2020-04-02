Newborn baby tests positive for coronavirus in Iran

ISTANBUL

A newborn baby was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency on Tuesday.

The mother of the baby was suspected of carrying the virus, Mehr quoted Ahmadshah Farhat of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences as saying.

Farhat said the baby was now receiving treatment in Imam Reza Hospital in Mashhad.

“The newborn had suffered from respiratory distress in the first 24 hours after being born. Now he can breathe without life support unit,” Farhat added.

Previously, a 3-year-old toddler with leukemia had lost his life to the disease.

Although elderly people are at higher risk for severe illness, doctors warn that the virus can lead to fatal consequences also to children and young people with weakened immune systems.

Iran reported 117 additional fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, pushing the death toll in the country to 2, 757 and 41,495 infections, according to the health ministry.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz