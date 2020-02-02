Newcastle could lose Matty Longstaff for just £400k as talks drag on over rising his £1k-a-week wages

Matty Longstaff is out of contract at Newcastle in the summer, meaning AC Milan and Inter Milan are now eyeing up a £400k deal for the midfielder

Matty Longstaff could be set to leave Newcastle upon the expiry of his contract this summer, with AC Milan and Inter Milan both eyeing up a move for the youngster.

Longstaff, 19, will become a free agent at the end of June if he fails to negotiate an extension with the Magpies, meaning he will be eligible to agree a contract with a club outside of the UK from tomorrow.

The midfielder is still on the same deal he signed in July 2018, his first as a professional, worth around £1,000 per week.

And according to The Times , talks between Longstaff and Newcastle over a new contract have gone stale.

Both Milan sides are therefore prepared to put a five-year deal on the table to lure him to the San Siro at the end of the season.

Newcastle’s failure to tie Longstaff down to a long-term contract could mean they lose their academy graduate for just £400,000 as a compensation payment from outside of the UK.

The Rotherham-born starlet has burst onto the scene at St James’ Park this season, making an instant name for himself by bagging the winner on his Premier League debut against Manchester United in October.

He was subsequently capped by England Under-20 for the first time a month later in a 4-0 victory over Portugal.

Longstaff has gone onto make another 10 appearances for Newcastle this term, scoring again against United in their 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Steve Bruce is desperate to keep the player at the club, but talks over a contract extension have not progressed and the Milan rivals will now be hopeful of bringing him to Italy.

He would not be the first Premier League ace to jump ship to Serie A this year, with Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen leaving Manchester United and Tottenham respectively to join Inter Milan in January.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez also waved goodbye to United for Inter last summer, while Chris Smalling did the same to seal a move to Roma.

Longstaff has progressed through the ranks at Newcastle’s academy after joining from North Shields Juniors.

He then impressed Bruce on the club’s pre-season tour of China, meaning the Magpies boss decided to integrate him into the first team this season.