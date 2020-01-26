Newcastle face transfer battle from Premier League rivals for Spurs’ Danny Rose

Danny Rose could be on his way out of Tottenham this month and reports suggest Newcastle, Bournemouth and Watford are interested in signing him

Newcastle are eyeing up a potential move for Danny Rose this month – but they are not the only Premier League side interested in signing the Tottenham defender.

Steve Bruce is in need of a new left-back this month after losing both Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett to injury for the rest of the season.

And Rose, 29, has been tipped to complete a switch to St James’ Park amid reports of a dispute with Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.

When asked if the England international will remain at the club this month, Mourinho said: “I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Newcastle are therefore lining up a bid for Rose in the January transfer window.

But according to the Sunday Express, the Magpies face competition for his signature from Premier League rivals Bournemouth and Watford.

The latter sides both find themselves in the relegation zone and are therefore in need of winter reinforcements.

Bruce’s men sit seven points clear of them up in 14th, meaning they could prove a more attractive proposition for Rose.

When quizzed on the rumours this week, Bruce seemingly confirmed his interest in the player.

“I think you know me by now,” he said. “It would be wrong for me to sit and talk about other people’s players.

“He’s a quality player and a class act the kid. Whether it’s possible, who knows?”

Rose joined Spurs in a £1m switch from Leeds back in 2007 and has since gone onto make 214 appearances for the north London outfit.

Nevertheless, he was left out of Mourinho’s squad for their 1-1 draw away at Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Japhet Tanganga, 20, instead got the nod at left-back as Sofiane Boufal cancelled out Son Heung-Min’s opener.

“My decision is based on performance and based on my analysis. Nothing else really,” Mourinho said after the game.

“We have Ben Davies injured for a long time. We have Danny, Japhet, who is not a left-back but is very solid and very concentrated and very difficult for him to make a mistake, even when playing against opposition in a position that is not his position.

“And Ryan [Sessegnon] is a 19-year-old kid who is learning how to defend and of course his natural appetite is to be offensive.

“So we have four options and it’s my decision.”

Rose still has 17 months to run on his current Spurs contract, meaning potential suitors could land him on the cheap either in January or the summer.