Newcastle fans in awe of Jonas Gutierrez’s new career-inspired tattoo

Jonas Gutierrez shared a new tattoo with a Newcastle shirt as well as the clubs the Argentine has played for throughout his career

Newcastle fans heaped praise on club legend Jonas Guttierez after showing off his latest tattoo.

The Argentine spent seven seasons with the Magpies, making more than 200 appearances.

His last appearance came in 2015 as a substitute against Manchester United, having won a battle against testicular cancer.

He received a great reception before leaving the club for La Liga and then home.

Gutierrez, though, has kept the Magpies close to his heart, which he showed with the latest ink job.

The 36-year-old posted a snap on Twitter with his right arm showing a new tattoo.

A map of the world shows the clubs he spent a long time at, including Newcastle, Mallorca and Velaz Sarsfield in Argentina.

And it also includes South Africa, where the midfielder was part of the Albiceleste squad that played in the 2010 World Cup.

A ball from the tournament is also included in the artwork along with compasses.

But the biggest part of the tattoo is version of himself in the Newcastle shirt, celebrating in black and white stripes.

The Argentine is also wearing his famous Spider Man mask.

The post has been liked thousands of times since it was published on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

And fans hailed their former player for his new tattoo.

“This is f***ing amazing,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “You’ll always be a legend, Jonas.”

While a third sent a message to Gutierrez.

“You’ll always be tattooed in my heart, Jonas,” they said.

And a fourth added: “Absolute class.”

With a fifth simply writing: “Fantastic.”

It is not the first time the Argentine has shared a powerful message with the ink.

After being discharged from hospital for his testicular cancer recovery, Gutierrez revealed a tattoo with lyrics from Eminem’s “No Love” on his arm.

“I am alive again, more alive than I have been in my whole entire life,” it read.

