Newcastle to battle Tottenham for Paco Alcacer transfer as takeover talk resurfaces

Newcastle are still on the lookout for a new striker with less than a week left of the January transfer window

Newcastle are eyeing a spectacular loan deal for Borussia Dortmund hitman Paco Alcacer this month.

The Spanish forward enjoyed an electric start to life in the Bundesliga last season after leaving the bright lights of Barcelona.

But Alcacer’s honeymoon period at Signal Iduna Park is over and the player is now looking for another fresh start ahead of the European Championships this summer.

The Sun claim United are ready to offer the 26-year-old his first crack at English football with an audacious loan-to-buy offer.

The Magpies want Alcacer until the end of the season and are prepared to then offer £25m to secure his services on a permanent basis in the summer.

Tottenham are also keen on the striker, who is marked as one of many potential targets to replace the crocked Harry Kane.

Alcacer spent five years at Valencia before his Barcelona switch, and the Mestalla outfit are another team interested in a move this month.

Newcastle are in desperate need of some attacking firepower as £40m man Joelinton continues to struggle.

The Brazilian had the ball in the back of the net twice against Oxford on Saturday but was offside in both instances.

While Steve Bruce’s men laboured to a 0-0 draw with the League One outfit at St. James’ Park, takeover talk was once again on the lips of disgruntled fans.

In the past, Mike Ashley has told supporters he will remain at the helm until the club win silverware.

And more recently, the high street tycoon met with Bruce to discuss the January transfer window.

But the Wall Street Journal yesterday reported Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund is in talks to buy Newcastle.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s key investment tool, the Public Investment Fund, is the supposed buyer in question.

Ashley has owned the north east outfit for 13 years and has been at the centre of many public takeover sagas.

Amanda Staveley, who was the chief financier behind a failed takeover bid back in 2017, is said to be involved in the latest attempt to buy the Premier League club.

The businesswoman was involved in Sheikh Mansour’s takeover of Manchester City in 2008.