Newcastle, Watford and Bolton all rejected by Sam Allardyce as he plots football return

Sam Allardyce is eyeing a return to management but offers from Newcastle, Watford and Bolton were not enough to tempt him as he rebuffed them all.

Big Sam has been out of a job since he was shown the door by Everton 18 months ago in favour of Marco Silva.

Several clubs have tried to tempt him, each with differing agendas, but the former England boss is bidding his time while admitting he may never return.

He told the Daily Mail: “The right opportunity hasn’t arisen yet. And it is harder for me to say yes than ever before. Never say never. Another opportunity in football is not beyond what I want, but I’ve come to terms with the idea it might not happen.”

Newcastle and Mike Ashley recently came calling for a second time as they considered him as Rafa Benitez’s replacement.

But Allardyce was apprehensive about succeeding the Spaniard who was greatly adored at St.James’ Park and hadn’t forgotten the manner in which his tenure ended back in 2008.

Another former club in Bolton came knocking as they sought someone to save them from the downward spiral they currently find themselves on.

But despite fond memories of his time with the Trotters he never found the offers to be genuine.

“I had many disappointing meetings with people who said they were going to purchase the club,” he says. “I found it wasn’t about development in football terms but in terms of what you could get from the land around the club.

“When it came to the football it always felt like it was a secondary part and for me it needed to be the reverse. It needed to be someone who wanted to regenerate the club and if we could develop the rest alongside it then fine.”

Premier League strugglers Watford were another club to make his phone ring, but the Pozzo family who run the Hornets have not been shy in recycling managers since they oversaw promotion in 2016.

And Allardyce knew straight away that the Vicarage Road hot seat wasn’t for him and acknowledged what an impressive job their current boss is doing.

He added: “Approached yes, but it wasn’t one for me. Nigel Pearson has done a great job. He’s come back with a vengeance and shown everybody what a good manager he’s always been.”