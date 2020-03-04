Newell Brands gets subpoena from U.S. SEC over sales…

March 2 – Newell Brands Inc said on Monday it received a subpoena from U.S. regulators primarily relating to some of its sales and accounting practices and that its first-half 2020 revenues may be hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. household goods maker said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had sought documents relating to its sales and accounting practices between Jan. 1, 2016 and Jan. 31, 2020. (http://bit.ly/38cfoQY)

Newell Brands said it had cooperated with the SEC in connection with the requests. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)