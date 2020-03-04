Newley backs Kings to rebound in NBL semi

Sydney veteran Brad Newley isn’t naive to the magnitude of his side’s humiliating NBL semi-final loss but says the squad’s experience and flexibility can save them in Thursday’s series decider against Melbourne United.

The dominant Kings led the regular season ladder from start to finish but, after a late escape helped them secure the series opener on Saturday, are now staring down the barrel of a premature finals exit following Monday’s horror 125-80 loss.

United at one stage scored 38 consecutive points, with the final 45-point margin the largest since the NBL’s introduction of the 40-minute game in the 2009-10 season.

Newley, a two-time Olympian, shot one-of-seven as United incredibly outscored the Kings by 42 during his 19 minutes on court.

Andrew Bogut was kept scoreless and had four turnovers without an assist while influential guard Casper Ware was kept to just 10 points.

Newley on Tuesday apologised to Kings fans for the display but said the numbers, except for the current 1-1 series scenario, were now irrelevant thanks to “the beauty of series basketball”.

“We know people are angry, we see everything,” he said.

“We just lost a horrible game, but the reality is we’ve still got a chance and it’s not gone yet.

“Anyone in any business and in life, when things are against you, you put your best foot forward and that’s the only choice we have right now and it’s good for us now to have that opportunity a knockout game

“Everyone’s burning … we need to use that in the right way.”

Newley said he saw plenty of similar blow-outs during an extensive European career between stints in the NBL, while the Kings also boast former Chicago Bulls forward Luc Longley on their coaching staff.

“He played for one of the greatest teams that ever existed and there was pressure on them coming into finals,” Newley said of Longley’s NBA career.

“You use those people and … I think we have good enough personnel off and on court to make those adjustments.”