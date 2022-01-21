The lavish £1 billion mansion contains a ‘pole-dancing room,’ according to newly leaked photos from Vladimir Putin’s Black Sea palace.

Thousands of photos of the secretive complex have been discovered by the team of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, confirming the presence of a “striptease” room complete with a stage and pole.

After Navalny accused Putin of using state funds to build the sprawling complex near Gelendzhik in southern Russia, Putin denied owning the mansion.

The pole-dancing room had previously been shown in a series of computer images based on leaked property plans.

However, Navalny’s team now claims to have a photo of the room as it was being built inside the palace.

“The striptease hall, hookah, whatever you want to call it, really exists,” says a commentary on the new films.

“And it appears to be far worse than we anticipated.”

The dancer’s performance area is “littered with pillows” and has pulsating light above and behind them.

“We don’t even know what to call it,” continues the commentary.

“Is it a portal or a silhouette of a temple dome?”

Putin’s bedroom, a second bedroom, his office, and a swimming pool are among the other disturbing images.

An underground ice rink, a private theater, a vineyard, and a land area equivalent to “39 Monacos” are said to be among the amenities at the high-security compound.

The official seal of Russia is a double-headed eagle found throughout the sprawling palace.

The multi-million-pound Black Sea mansion is claimed by Arkady Rotenberg, Putin’s long-time friend and judo partner.

When news of the secret getaway broke, he told local reporters, “This is a stunning place.”

“We plan to build an apart-hotel there, which explains the large number of rooms.”

He told the press that he had “become a beneficiary” of the secure property, but he did not elaborate.

The high-security palace is said to have a “16-story underground complex,” in comparison to the lair of a James Bond villain.

It was also referred to as “an entire anthill in the rock beneath the house.”

The palace was described as a “national treasure” by Viktor, an engineer-turned-whistleblower who allegedly worked on the project, implying that the underground passageways buried in the rock were more ingenious than Dr No’s bunker.

According to him, the palace plans included a “balcony – literally a loggia hanging over the sea” built into the cliff on the eighth subterranean floor, from which the owner could sample wine from the palace stocks.

On the other hand, Putin has a long track record of…

