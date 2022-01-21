A ‘pole-dancing room’ has been discovered within Vladimir Putin’s £1 billion Black Sea palace, according to newly leaked photos.

A ‘pole-dancing room’ has been discovered in newly leaked photos of Vladimir Putin’s Black Sea palace.

Newly leaked photos from Vladimir Putin’s Black Sea palace reveal a lavish £1 billion mansion with a ‘pole-dancing room.’

A BOMBSHELL photo purports to show a pole-dancing boudoir inside a £1 billion Black Sea palace rumored to be Vladimir Putin’s.

Thousands of photos of the secretive complex have been discovered by the team of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, confirming the presence of a “striptease” room complete with a stage and pole.

Putin previously denied owning the mansion after Navalny accused him of using state funds to build it near the Russian town of Gelendzhik in the south.

A series of computer images based on leaked property plans had previously shown the pole-dancing room.

Navalny’s team now claims to have a photograph of the room as it was being built inside the palace.

“The striptease hall, hookah, call it what you want,” a commentary on the new pictures says.

“And it appears to be a lot worse than we could have anticipated.”

The stage is “strewn with pillows” and lit from above and behind by pulsating lighting.

The commentary continues, “We don’t even know what to call it.”

“Is it a portal or a temple dome outline?”

Other images show, among other things, Putin’s bedroom, a second bedroom, his office, and a swimming pool.

The high-security compound is said to have an underground ice rink, a private theater, a vineyard, and land the size of “39 Monacos,” according to reports.

The official seal of Russia is a double-headed eagle that can be found all over the sprawling palace.

The multi-million-pound Black Sea mansion has been claimed by Arkady Rotenberg, a long-time friend and judo partner of Putin.

When the secret getaway was revealed, he told local media, “This is a stunning place.”

“We plan to build an apart-hotel there, which explains the large number of rooms.”

He told the media that he had “become a beneficiary” of the well-guarded property, but he didn’t elaborate.

The high-security palace is said to have a “16-story underground complex,” which is comparable to a James Bond villain’s hideaway.

“An entire anthill in the rock beneath the house,” it was also called.

Viktor, a whistleblower who claims to have worked on the project, called the palace a “national treasure,” implying that the underground passageways buried in the rock were more ingenious than Dr No’s bunker.

On the eighth subterranean floor, the palace plans included a “balcony – literally a loggia hanging over the sea” built into the cliff, from which the owner can enjoy wine tasting from the palace stocks, he said.

On the other hand, Putin doesn’t appear to have ever…

In a nutshell, here is the most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https