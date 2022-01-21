News about Madeleine McCann – New evidence about chief suspect Christian B has investigators’shocked,’ and it could lead to a breakthrough in the case.

News about Madeleine McCann – New evidence about chief suspect Christian B has investigators’shocked,’ and could lead to a resolution.

Investigators for Madeleine McCann are “shocked” after discovering new evidence that they believe will finally bring Christian B. to justice.

After Madeleine vanished from her family’s holiday apartment in the southern Portuguese town of Praia da Luz in 2007, German authorities believe convicted paedophile Christian B kidnapped and killed her.

Despite their suspicions, Christian B has never been charged with any crime in connection with the disappearance of the British toddler.

However, detectives have received new evidence from a team working on a documentary about Madeline, which they believe may finally solve the case.

They claim to have evidence that Christian B was in the area of Praia da Luz on the night Madeleine vanished from her room while her parents dined with friends at a nearby tapas restaurant.

Sat.1’s documentary team, which includes ex-investigators and journalists, claims to have gathered “many new clues and indications” that suggest Christian B was responsible for Madeleine’s disappearance.

