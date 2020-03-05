News Analysis: Afghan experts cast doubt on immediate effectiveness of U.S.-Taliban peace deal

by Abdul Haleem

KABUL, March 5 (Xinhua) — Finally, the United States and the Taliban outfit after nearly one and half year of on-and-off talks inked a peace deal on Feb. 29 in Qatar capital Doha to end Washington’s longest war in its history and facilitate Afghans to begin intra-Afghan dialogue to find negotiated settlement for their country’s lingering crisis.

Under the agreement, the United States would reduce its forces to 8,600 within 135 days and all the U.S.-led coalition forces would be pull out within 14 months from Afghanistan depending on Taliban group’s meeting the conditions envisaged in the agreement including severing ties with the terrorist outfits such as Islamic State group and al-Qaida network.

The U.S. forces drawdown, based on the agreement, should start within 10 days of signing the peace deal, which was inked on Saturday at a ceremony attended by senior diplomats and representatives from more than 30 countries, regions and organizations.

However, Afghan observers are cautiously skeptical over the outcome of the controversial U.S.-Taliban peace accord, believing that the accord won’t lead to ending the war in Afghanistan at least in near future.

“First of all, there are several militant groups and Taliban is only one of them. Inking peace deal with the Taliban won’t bring peace in Afghanistan,” political expert Dad Mohammad Anaby told Xinhua.

According to the expert, radical groups such as al-Qaida, Islamic State and associated outfits would continue fighting in the conflict-battered country.

The expert also added that Mullah Rasoul the leader of the breakaway Taliban faction has already dismissed the U.S.-Taliban peace deal as illegitimate and lack of legal value.

According to local media reports, the Taliban leadership has ordered resumption of attacks on Afghan forces, but the armed group’s spokespersons have not made comments yet.

Reports of conflicts from parts of Afghanistan over the past couple of days clearly speaks of resuming insurgency by the Taliban militants, the well-respected expert said, maintaining the status quo demonstrates fragility of the accord and complexity of war in Afghanistan.

According to security officials and media reports, more than three dozen security personnel and civilians have been killed by Taliban attacks across the country over the past three days.

Local media has also reported Taliban’s attack against Afghan forces in the southern Helmand province and the U.S. military’s airstrikes against the militants in Nahr-e-Saraj district of the restive province on Wednesday.

Taliban’s demand for the release of 5,000 detainees before March 10 as a precondition for intra-Afghan dialogue, according to Afghan observers, is an obstacle for holding the peace talks between the two sides.

“Taliban has been demanding the release of 5,000 prisoners from Afghan jails as precondition for initiating intra-Afghan dialogue, stressing the release of the detainees is part of the accord with the United States but the Afghan government has rejected the demand,” the expert who is the editor-in-chief of the state-run newspaper the Daily Islah said.

Nevertheless, the expert believes, “The United States benefits from the so-called peace accord more than the Afghans as the Taliban stated that the group stopped fighting against the Americans but would fight against Afghan forces.”

“Inking the controversial U.S.-Taliban peace deal is not the end of war, rather it is the beginning of a long and rugged way ahead to achieve lasting peace,” the expert said.

Taliban’s insistence for restoration of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the extremist regime dethroned by the U.S.-led military invasion in late 2001, could be the main hurdle in the negotiation, another analyst retired army general Atequllah Amarhil said.

“No one like Islamic Emirate to be restored and the Taliban leadership has no choice but to discuss on power sharing and join the government,” said the political and military expert Amarkhil.

However, the well-known analyst observed that the Taliban outfit has realized that it can’t win the war and that was why it initiated dialogue with the United States and would sit on negotiating table with Afghan government in future.

“Although the peace efforts seem far from reaching agreement between Taliban and Afghan government in the near future, I believe it would eventually achieve a long-term goal which is the restoration of peace in Afghanistan,” the former army general observed.