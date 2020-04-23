News Analysis: As COVID-19 cases surge, fight against spread poses new challenges

by Peerzada Arshad Hamid

NEW DELHI, April 22 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 crossed 20,000 mark in India on Wednesday.

With 1,486 positive cases and 49 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, total tally of the novel coronavirus cases has reached 20,471, while 652 people have lost their lives to the pandemic, India’s federal health ministry said.

To contain the pandemic, the Indian government has responded by imposing a strict lockdown on March 25. With life having come to a standstill and no economic activity, Wednesday marks the 29th straight day of the lockdown.

According to the government, the ongoing lockdown will last until May 3. Initially, the nationwide lockdown announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was of three weeks but last week it was extended up to May 3.

Renowned virologist Dr T Jacob John told Xinhua that India was moving in the right direction but not at the right speed. According to John, India has already lost enough time since February when the outbreak began and there was a need to rush up to fix things.

“In February, we knew things are going to be bad but we were complacent thinking it would disappear at its own,” John said. “We knew India has the capacity to make test kits and initiate research for the development of vaccines but we did nothing. Currently, the government is developing projections for the future but that shows we are not sufficiently prepared. We have to hurry up in the fight against coronavirus to contain it.”

Shops closures and a halt on industrial activity because of COVID-19 lockdown have hugely impacted the country’s economy. Millions of people who have migrated to cities for jobs have been rendered jobless. While some have managed to walk back home, others are stuck waiting to return to their villages

According to top health research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), until Tuesday evening 462,621 samples from 447,812 individuals have been tested.

Health experts believe the low levels of testing in India is the reason behind its small number of COVID-19 cases. Despite its enormous population of over 1.3 billion, the number of COVID-19 cases in India is just a minuscule.

“So far you are carrying out tests based on the contact and person’s travel history. Now since you have announced the lockdown there is a need to throw the net wide enough,” John said. “There is a need to test all pneumonia cases in all hospitals across the country. The government has tested a small number that is why results are smaller. “

Apart from health hazards, the country is facing economic challenges and how to resume the functioning post lockdown. Although the government announced that after April 20 some economic activities and agricultural work would be allowed in some areas, so far that resumption remains to be seen.

The country’s growth rate has slowed and unemployment figures have surged to a high.

A study carried out by a local television network Times Network in partnership with global consulting firm Protiviti, has predicted the coronavirus epidemic could peak in India by the middle of May and gradually peter out after that.

The study “Times Fact India Outbreak Report” looks at three different possibilities and suggests that India could see the number of coronavirus cases crossing 75,000 around May 22.

Meanwhile, the government in the southern India state of Telangana has decided to extend the complete lockdown in the state until May 7. Likewise, India’s federal aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri Monday said flight restrictions that were in place as a result of the fight against the COVID-19 would be lifted only after the spread of the virus is controlled.

Puri’s remarks came in response to the opening of ticket bookings by some airlines.

The developments indicate the ongoing lockdown could be extended beyond May 3.

John cautions with lockdown India was only postponing the speed of spread.

“Lockdown is not a solution unless it is kept permanently. By imposing lockdown the grove is freezing the time and human interaction. The moment it is lifted, the spread will begin. There will be more transmission, which means more cases and more deaths.” Enditem