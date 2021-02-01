News Analysis: As lockdown extends, Israel faces dilemma on how to move forward

by Keren Setton

JERUSALEM, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The Israeli cabinet decided late Sunday to extend the country’s third COVID-19 lockdown by five days. The decision was made minutes before the previous lockdown expired, amidst controversy and political infighting regarding the necessity of continuing the strict measures. Health officials wanted a longer extension, while political and public pressure dictated otherwise.

The extension will be valid until Feb. 5, when it is expected that a part of the education system will be re-opened the following Sunday and other restrictions will be lifted.

In recent weeks, the death toll from the virus has sharply risen. Since the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, over 4,700 Israelis have died. Over 1,400 of them died last month.

Over three million Israelis have already been given the first dose of the vaccination, but the effect is yet to be felt. Infection rates in Israel remain one of the highest in the world per capita, with thousands of new cases every day.

This is attributed to the arrival of different variants of COVID-19, but also to public fatigue and subsequent disobedience. Local media reports that thousands of ultra-orthodox Jews participated Sunday in a massive funeral for a rabbi in Jerusalem. Senior police officers were quoted in the media saying dispersal by force would have led to bloodshed. The funeral was just one example in which citizens have chosen to disregard the restrictions.

The controversy within the cabinet mirrors a heated debate amongst experts and the Israeli public on the way Israel should proceed in fighting the virus. While simultaneously conducting a massive vaccination roll-out, the levels of morbidity did not decrease as a result of the lockdown. This was contrary to forecasts experts and markedly different from the results of previous lockdowns which saw a sharp decrease in infection levels after two weeks.

“The new variant spreads very quickly,” said Cyrille Cohen, vice dean of the Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences at Bar-Ilan University. “This blurs the effect of the lockdown. But we are seeing indications of less severe illness in those vaccinated above the age of sixty.”

With the public increasingly reluctant to obey the strict orders, the government faces a dilemma on how to battle the pandemic in the immediate future. At the current infection rate, the opening of schools and commercial activity will undoubtedly tip the numbers even higher.

Keeping people at home comes at a high price. The economy has taken a major hit with unemployment rates extremely high. Mental health experts have warned of the unwanted side-effects of lengthy periods of social distancing.

“The people who are leading this battle need to adopt new tools, extended lockdowns are not a long term solution,” said Gil Fire, deputy director of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. “The use of lockdowns combined with vaccinations is not enough. We need to adopt different coping techniques of living alongside the virus.”

“Any easing of restrictions is problematic with regards to morbidity levels,” Cohen told Xinhua, saying that “looking forward, we need to see a localized policy that is based not only on morbidity levels but also on the number of people vaccinated in each area. There can be a measured, careful ease of restrictions.”

According to Cohen, data available shows that in areas with a higher percentage of vaccinated population, there has been a drop in morbidity levels and the opposite in areas where vaccines are less prevalent.

Israel has tried to adopt localized approach to battling the virus throughout the crisis, but has failed to do so for several reasons including complex sectorial politics. It is difficult to see how it will succeed implementing such a policy in the near future. With virus levels expected to fluctuate in recent months, more lockdowns or extended periods of harsh restrictions may still be an option.

“This virus is not always predictable and we may have to go back to restrictions. We still have long months ahead to deal with the virus with the hope that the vaccines will work,” said Cohen. Enditem