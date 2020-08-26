News Analysis: Egypt resorts to aid diplomacy to promote foreign ties, global role: analysts

by Marwa Yahya

CAIRO, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Egypt has recently intensified its foreign aid in a display of solidarity in times of crisis, a move termed by Egyptian political experts as “aid diplomacy” that seeks to promote bilateral relations and enhance the global role of the most populous Arab country.

“Sending aid to many countries recently unveiled Egypt’s new diplomatic approach adopted to enhance bilateral ties with different countries,” said Tariq Fahmy, a professor of political science with Cairo University.

This will certainly further highlight the diplomacy’s role in the international and Arab issues, Fahmy noted.

Egypt has opened an air bridge for sending humanitarian aid to Lebanon in the wake of the massive explosions at Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, which killed at least 177, injured about 6,000, and left as many as 300,000 homeless.

On Monday, Egypt dispatched its 10th aid flight loaded with 28 tons of food and medical supplies to Lebanon’s capital.

On Aug. 19, a military plane carried 14 tons of vitamins, antibiotics, sedatives, antipyretic drugs and surgical supplies to Sudan, where floods killed at least 63 and displaced thousands others.

As part of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s 100 Million Healthy Lives initiative, Egypt has pledged to treat 250,000 Sudanese citizens from Hepatitis C virus.

On Aug. 14, Cairo agreed with Khartoum to treat the victims of the Sudanese uprising in Egyptian hospitals and decided to increase academic scholarships for the Sudanese medical cadre members.

Later, Egypt opened a medical center in Juba, capital of South Sudan, and sent medical aid to help control the spread of COVID-19.

Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Egypt also sent medical aid to Italy, the United States, Palestine, and Kenya.

The medical and food supplies from Egypt have contributed to changing the “untrue” Egyptian image “as a country of limited potentials,” Fahmy noted.

Gamal Bayoumy, a former assistant to the Egyptian foreign minister, said foreign aid creates a convenient climate for better ties between Egypt and the recipients.

Most of the aid went to Africa, which will push the Egyptian-African ties forward and help Egypt restore its pioneering role in Africa, added Bayoumy. Enditem