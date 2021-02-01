News Analysis: Khedira signs for Hertha

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Sami Khedira’s move to Hertha BSC has caused quite a stir in German football.

The 2014 World Cup winner is part of Hertha BSC’s next attempt to develop into a top-class side.

The midfielder, who spent 10 years at Juventus in Italy, will increase the experience and stability in a side full of promising players but lacking cohesion.

Hopes are pinned on Khedira, 33, to restart a resurgence at the troubled Berlin club.

Investments totaling 274 million euros (about 331 million US dollars) made by businessman Lars Windhorst haven’t yet paid off.

Hertha tried to gain international awareness and kick-start a modernization process by appointing Juergen Klinsmann. The former German and US national coach left after only a few months, leaving behind frustration and disappointment.

Klinsmann claimed the club is afraid of making essential changes and long-serving officials are blocking much-needed progress.

Hertha has not been able to curb the downward trend and escape mediocrity.

After several coaches failed, the club has now restructured its management team. One measure was the sacking of sporting director Michael Preetz. Former TV producer Carsten Schmidt has come in to serve as the new CEO and start a new era.

Uncertainty remains after the club is said to look for a new managing director. Former Leipzig coach and manager Ralf Rangnick has been linked and another name on the list is Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic.

Both aren’t available presently as they are either employed (Bobic) or are waiting for other opportunities (Rangnick).

Former first-team coach Pal Dardai has returned from the club’s academy but is said only to be an interim solution if he can’t manage to create short term success.

Now Hertha is trying to improve the team’s on-pitch performance.

The intention is for Khedira to become a leading figure in the team. Doubts however remain about his physical fitness after losing his place in the Juve team and not appearing on the pitch all season.

Undisputed is Khedira’s leadership qualities after his 77 games in the German shirt and 8 national titles with Juve (145 games/21 goals/13 assists).

Hertha claims Khedira has been able to train consistently over the past year and has overcome his injury problems. The Berlin club hopes he will add bite and tenacity to the midfield.

The midfielder is said to have signed a 2.5-year contract, while media reports speak of Juve covering part of his salary.

During the last months, Khedira spoke about the Premier League as his primary target. “The Premier League is something I would like to be part of as it would be a new experience,” Khedira said after he mentioned Everton and Arsenal as an option.

Now Hertha is happy to not only get a big name in football a quality player.

“We regard him as a great leader for our team. He has enjoyed a great international career and gained valuable experience at the highest level. Hertha can only benefit from that,” Schmidt said. Enditem