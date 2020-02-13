News Analysis: Palestinians should rely on int’l support to topple U.S. Mideast peace plan: analysts

RAMALLAH, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — The better choice for the Palestinians to topple the U.S. Middle East peace plan, better known as the Deal of the Century, is to rely on the international support, according to Palestinian analysts.

On Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the UN Security Council (UNSC) in an attempt to gain sympathy and support from the world’s great powers in rejecting the U.S. plan.

The U.S. plan “can never achieve peace or security because it annulled the resolutions of the UN and the UNSC and that the plan is unilateral and serves Israel’s interests,” Abbas said in his UN speech.

Ashraf Ajrami, a Ramallah-based political analyst, believed that the worst part of the U.S. plan “is violating and ignoring the Palestinian legitimate rights that are recognized by the United Nations and the Security Council.”

“Knocking at the doors of the UN and the UNSC is to warn of the dangers of the plan which is an attempt of the United States to erase the role of the Security Council,” said Ajrami.

Actually, the large international opposition of the U.S. plan “has internationally isolated and surprised Washington,” the Palestinian analyst noted.

The European Union, the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the African Union have all voiced opposition to the U.S. plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

“I expect the United Nations and the Security Council to oppose the plan as well, although a U.S. veto is expected to thwart any resolution that might be taken by the Security Council against the plan,” Ajrami said.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled the so-called Deal of the Century that calls for establishing two states and recognizing Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel.

Nabil Amro, a former Palestinian diplomat, said Washington is waging a war against the Palestinians and uses all its resources to block them from gaining enough support.

“The U.S. efforts, however, can’t thwart the international support for the Palestinian cause because the Palestinian issue remains a matter of the world’s deep concern until a peace deal is reached and accepted,” he explained.

Abdul Nasser al-Najjar, another Ramallah-based political analyst, noted that a semi-international consensus has been struck that Trump’s plan doesn’t achieve real peace based on international resolutions.

“The plan doesn’t meet the minimum requirement of the Palestinians, or at least get them back to the negotiating table,” al-Najjar said.

“The plan itself can never be a base for a permanent solution that ends the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” he added.

Hani al-Masri, director of the Ramallah-based Masarat Center for Research and Studies, said the international opposition to the plan had compelled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to postpone the annexation of the West Bank territories until after the Israeli elections scheduled for March 2.

“The world’s reactions against the U.S. plan are growing and it is expected to escalate after so many countries clearly understood the context and the content of the plan and found out that it aims at eliminating the Palestinian cause,” he said.