News Corp Q2 dips amid ‘sluggish economy’

News Corporation is blaming a sluggish Australian economy and uncharacteristic softness in book publishing for a four per cent dip in second quarter earnings.

The publishing giant said it had $US355 million ($A527m) in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amoritisation in the three months to December 31, down from $370 million ($A550 million) during the same period in 2018.

News Corp’s net income for the second quarter was 13.4 per cent lower at $US103 million ($A153.1 million), down from $US119 million last year.

The company’s first-half earnings are now down 21 per cent on a year ago at $US576 million, driven by first-quarter impairments against its advertising business.

The Rupert Murdoch-controlled firm said overall revenue dropped six per cent to $US2.48 billion for the quarter, with revenue from its Australian news mastheads including the Australian, Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun down 9.0 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago.

While print advertising revenue was down, News Corp said it was seeing good progress with its online initiatives.

Digital subscribers to its Australian mastheads grew 4.5 per cent in the quarter to 566,000, up 23 per cent year-on-year.

The company says Kayo Sports, the $25-a-month sports streaming service Foxtel launched in Australia in November 2018, had 370,000 paying subscribers as of Wednesday, up from 364,000 as of September 30.

But thousands who apparently subscribed just to see the November 2 Rugby World Cup finals didn’t stick with the service, as Kayo had 402,000 paying subscribers on November 5.

Chief executive Robert Thomson told analysts on a conference call that while cricket had its “fascinating, sometimes antediluvian” appeal, Aussie rules and rugby league were more popular in Australia and he expected paying subscribers to pick up once those winter sports begin.

“There’s no doubt that Kayo is an absolutely world class OTT (over-the-top, or streaming) offering,” he said.

“There’s also no doubt it has a hell of a runway. The customer reviews are resoundingly positive, and the streaming technology without equal in Australia, it’s unrivalled.”

Chief financial officer Susan Panuccio said Kayo subscribers were watching 5.3 hours of sport a week on Kayo, and on average were viewing seven different sports.

She said Foxtel was working on a new streaming entertainment platform built on the Kayo platform that would launch in the fourth quarter, a new drama and entertainment service internally dubbed “Project Ares”.

The Foxtel Now streaming service saw a drop in subscribers following the conclusion to Game of Thrones, going from 375,000 at the start of the quarter to 334,000 at the end of it.

Foxtel’s broadcast and commercial subscribers also dropped over the three months, from 2.326 million to 2.268 million.

Its book publishing revenue fell $54 million, or 11 per cent, in the quarter, as HarperCollins wasn’t able to replace bestsellers such as Homebody; Girl, Wash Your Face and The Hate U Give.

Revenues from REA Group, which News Corp owns 61.6 per cent of, decreased eight per cent to $173 million ($A257m), due to the weaker Australian dollar and soft housing market.

News Corp declared a semi-annual dividend of 10 US cents per ASX CHESS Depositary Interest (CDI), unfranked, unchanged from a year ago.

News Corp’s ASX-listed shares were up 1.89 per cent at $21.55 at 1255 AEDT.