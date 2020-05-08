News: End of World War I, Thuringia, Corona, Greiz, Anger, Alexander Lukashenko

Today we deal with the commemoration of the end of the World War in Corona times, with the virus hotspot Greiz in Thuringia and the demonstrations against the distance rules. Silent commemoration of the end of the world war It’s a public holiday in Berlin today. Only in Berlin, nowhere else in the Republic, and only once this year. Many would like May 8 to be a permanent holiday everywhere – as Day of liberation of Germany from National Socialism. Today marks the 75th anniversary of the unconditional surrender of the German Wehrmacht, the date marking the end of the Second World War in Europe. Big celebrations were actually planned in the capital. Then the virus came. All events with an audience have been canceled, the state act planned in the government district with 1,600 international guests is shrinking to Remembrance in a very small circle “under strict hygiene requirements”: The heads of the state lay wreaths at the Neue Wache, a trumpeter plays “The Good Comrade”. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gives a speech, it will be broadcast live on television.

As much as the memory of the day of liberation and the previous human crime deserved a ceremony on a large scale – some in political Berlin may even be a little relieved that everything is now quieter, smaller. And possibly even more worthy. Because the World War II commemoration is especially in the anniversary year political struggle for interpretation managed, which could now be fought out a little quieter. Voices from the right, such as those of the AfD parliamentary group leader Alexander Gauland, who in May 8 also sees a “day of absolute defeat, the loss of large parts of Germany and the loss of opportunities for action”, will hopefully pass away more quickly. Above all, however, the bitter dispute between Russia and Poland over the Hitler-Stalin Pact lacks the stage. It is about falsifying history, assigning blame, who was more victim than the other. Germany, as the person who is actually the sole responsible, is usually helplessly wrong in this dispute – which is understandable given its guilt, but never looks good. In this respect, the Chancellor may be happy that Corona relieved her of the long delayed decision to (not) take part in Vladimir Putin’s staging of the gigantic victory parade in Moscow on Saturday. Because even the Russian President had to move with a heavy heart for the time being. Greiz and the border

Almost everyone now knows Greiz, the district in the east of Thuringia. But the circumstances of the new celebrity should not please people there. Ever since the Chancellor and the Prime Ministers agreed on an infection limit for cities and counties on Wednesday, the exceeding of which will result in a kind of local lockdown Greiz as the Corona stronghold of the republic. According to figures from the Robert Koch Institute, the circle is the only one that is currently breaking the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week. Promotions And now? CDU district administrator Martina Schweinsburg has stated that it intends to start relaxing the corona rules next week, as it is intended in Thuringia. “Because in my eyes it makes little sense to ban everything that is possible a few kilometers away.” The decision made, however, also argues Emergency mechanism no sense. Angela Merkel has made the countries responsible for ensuring that it really works. Left Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow points out in the MDR that, thanks to many tests, the likely sources of infection have been identified: an old people’s and nursing home and a hospital are said to be in quarantine. This makes Greiz a test case as to whether the virus containment can be managed locally without general restrictions. Otherwise the Chancellor will have to pull the emergency brake personally. Anger Citizen’s Return?

Today they could march again Corona doubters and self-proclaimed freedom keepers. The so-called is officially registered Hygiene demo not in Berlin, but there are obviously calls on the Internet. Rolls there before a possible second virus wave a new wave of rage through Germany’s streets? For weeks, more and more people in various cities have been protesting against the corona rules. The participants form one strange mixture out chronic Merkel haters, right-wing extremists, left-wing radicals, conspiracy theorists, esotericists and people whose economic existence is threatened by the restrictions. Even a new party is to emerge from the – still manageable – movement: “Resistance 2020”. A team of SPIEGEL colleagues took a closer look at the organizers and participants of the demos and concluded: Politicians are quite worried. You can read the story today from 1 p.m. in the digital SPIEGEL.