News from Germany: dead in house in Dormagen – suspect dies after police shot

Dormagen: Dead in house – suspect dies after police shot

A suspect was fatally injured in a police operation in a house in Dormagen (NRW) on Saturday. Another dead person was found in the building, as the Düsseldorf public prosecutor and the police announced in the evening. Because of the suspicion of a homicide, a murder commission headed by the police headquarters in Düsseldorf took over the further investigations.

In the afternoon, police and emergency services were called to the private house. The police had entered the house because of signs of a possible violence in the family. Firearms were then used in the course of the deployment. The shot suspect had succumbed to his serious injuries despite immediate attempts at resuscitation. A spokeswoman for the police did not comment on further backgrounds and details on Saturday evening.

Source: DPA

Haselbach: Woman rolled over by tractor

A woman was hit by a tractor in southern Thuringia. A police spokesman said on Saturday that she had died at the scene of the accident in a forest near Haselbach in the Sonneberg district. The cause of the accident has not yet been finally clarified. The 59-year-old woman may have tried to stop the parked tractor with a trailer after it got rolling. The police were initially unable to provide any further information.

Source: DPA

Bernau: Police ask for help with homicide

A dead woman was found in Bernau near Berlin on Thursday, and the police asked for help. As the investigators report, it is a 32-year-old Bernauer who, according to current knowledge, has fallen victim to a homicide. The police are asking the population for help in this case: Witnesses who have observed something or given other information in the period from Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, April 23, 2020 until around 7:00 a.m. asked to report. According to the police, the deceased was found in the Panke river, not far from Schwanebecker Chaussee, on the Berlin-Usedom cycle path. This cycle path runs between apartment buildings and the S-Bahn line. Information can be passed on to the investigators via the Barnim police inspection team on 03338-3610 or at www.polizei.brandenburg.de.

Source: Barnim police

Hagen: Unknowns lay concrete slabs on tracks

In Hagen in North Rhine-Westphalia, strangers laid concrete slabs and other objects on the tracks of a railway line. As reported by the federal police, the officers were notified on Saturday morning that branches and branches and lighting fixtures with stands would also lie on the rails in addition to the aforementioned panels. “The driver of a shunting train noticed the obstacles and was able to stop his train in time,” the report says. The officers opened an investigation. In addition, they warn that there is not only the risk of derailment: “Objects that have been run over can act like projectiles and hit people in the vicinity and cause life-threatening injuries”. The sentence for dangerous interference in rail traffic provides for a prison sentence of six months to ten years.

Source: Federal Police

Papenburg: 75-year-old drives to the dentist’s office when parking

On Friday, a 75-year-old crashed back into the entrance area of ​​a dental practice in Papenburg, Lower Saxony, when parking. According to the police, the driver was slightly injured, causing considerable damage to her car and the building. The exact cause of the accident is still being determined.

Source: Police inspection Emsland / Grafschaft Bentheim

Berlin: fatal shock in front of the subway – the accused expresses regret

After the fatal blow of a 30-year-old man in front of a subway in Berlin, the trial for murder began at the regional court there. The defendant is said to have attacked the victim from around six months ago at the Kottbusser Tor underground station in the Kreuzberg district after a dispute over drug deals and pushed him into the track bed. The 27-year-old said on Friday that he had no complete memory of the fact and could not believe that “he had made such a serious mistake.” He did not want to kill the man and deeply regret it.

Source: DPA

Germany: More ATMs cracked regionally – consequence of Corona?

In the Corona crisis, Panzerknacker in northwest Germany seem to be looting more ATMs than usual. This was the result of a survey by the German Press Agency in the federal states. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the number more than doubled compared to the same period last year, according to the State Criminal Police Office (LKA). In the night to Friday, the number rose to 72 – in 2019, only 30 cases had been counted at the same time.

The investigators of the LKA special commission “Heat” assume that many of the explosions are caused by a scene of a perpetrator living in the suburbs of Utrecht and Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The Dutch ATMs are now so well secured that there are hardly any such acts. Because of the borders to Belgium and France closed in the corona pandemic, the perpetrators increasingly switched to NRW, so the assumption.

A new series is also being observed in Lower Saxony. There have been 19 ATM blasts there since the beginning of the year. The perpetrators also captured money in only six of the cases. There were 45 acts throughout 2019, including 29 attempts. The majority of the acts are also attributed to a group from Utrecht and Amsterdam, said a spokeswoman for the LKA Lower Saxony. “Border traffic between Germany and the Netherlands is still possible without restrictions and favors the entry and exit of Dutch offenders,” she said.

Areas in the state of Bremen and federal states close to the border are most affected by ATM blasting, said a police spokesman in the state of Bremen. There, the police have already registered more ATM blasts in three cases than in the entire previous year – in 2019 it was only one. “Many banks have reacted to this crime investigation, for example, they use additional technical equipment such as color markings for the banknotes or fog machines that make it harder for the perpetrators,” said the spokesman.

The fourth explosion was registered in Saxony-Anhalt on April 22 – last year only one act was known at the same time. However, the LKA does not see any longer-term trend. In Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and Brandenburg, fewer ATMs have been blown up in 2020 than in the first four months of 2019.

Source: DPA

News from Germany from Friday April 24th

Hamminkeln: Train crashes at level crossing in car

In an accident at an unrestricted level crossing on the Lower Rhine, three occupants of a car died on Friday. The fire department said Hamminkeln. The car was hit by a train in the village of Dingden and dragged around 50 meters. According to local media reports, two people were said to have died immediately. The third accident victim died shortly afterwards at the scene of the accident, despite immediate rescue measures. No further details are currently known.

Source: DPA

Frankfurt: Homeless man escapes through S-Bahn tunnel

At the Frankfurt regional train station, a 28-year-old tried to escape from the police through a train tunnel on Friday morning. The man apparently narrowly escaped an accident. As reported by the Federal Police in Frankfurt on Friday, the homeless man jumped into the track bed at the end of the platform when he noticed that a patrol had caught his eye. Earlier, witnesses had alerted the police to an unconscious person on the track bed. It was apparently the 28-year-old. The driver of an incoming S-Bahn had to initiate an emergency stop in order not to overrun the man during his daring escape. At the tunnel exit, police officers received the fugitive, who was already on record. So he hadn’t drunk alcohol. A blood test has to clarify whether he was under the influence of drugs. In any case, the 28-year-old now has to answer for dangerous interference in rail traffic.

Source: Federal Police

Rostock: Second gorilla baby born in the zoo

Motherly delights among the great apes in the Rostock Zoo: The eleven-year-old female gorilla Zola proudly presented the healthy young boy to the employees in the tropical hall on Thursday morning, the zoo announced on Friday. Mother and child are well. The gorilla baby is very powerful and is already making a loud noise.

On March 16, the female gorilla Yene (19) gave birth to a girl – the first gorilla birth ever at Rostock Zoo. Previously, on February 15, the 43-year-old orangutan mother Sunda gave birth to a son. “Three times in a short time offspring in the great apes, that is extremely unusual and certainly very rare,” said zookurator Antje Angeli.

The baby is here! 😍 🦍

We are very happy to announce that Zola has given birth to her young … Posted by Rostock Zoo on Friday, April 24, 2020

The other members of the group are watching the recent growth very closely, as Angeli said. The other females were particularly interested in the baby, while the young double dad Kwame (8) hardly took part in the action. Grandfather Gorgo (38), for whom the youngest child was the 32nd grandchild, did not notice much of the excitement.

Source: DPA

Weather in Germany: Summer is crumbling

An end to what felt like summer: “Our fair weather” Odilo “is slowly crumbling,” reported the German Weather Service in Offenbach on Friday. With low “Walli” a low foothold reaches Germany. “However, the air is so dry that it usually goes hand in hand with high or medium-high clouds and does not bring any precipitation,” said Lars Kirchhübel from the weather forecast center.

You can feel the change in the temperatures: if there were maximums of up to 27 degrees on Friday, it only gets 12 to 23 degrees warm on Saturday and Sunday. The summer feeling ends so slowly. There is an inconsistent weather situation, which according to current calculations could last all week.

There is also a bit of rain in sight in the coming week: From Monday afternoon there will be repeated showers and thunderstorms from France. “At least regionally, the rain that is important for nature will fall again,” said Kirchhübel. The quantities will probably not be enough to compensate for the past dry weeks.

Source: DPA

Celle: Suspect admits fatal attack on 15-year-olds

After the fatal knife attack on a 15-year-old in Celle, the alleged perpetrator confessed to the crime. The 29-year-old testified that he had taken more drugs after losing his job in late December, said Attorney General Lars Janßen on Friday. The man felt persecuted, so he had a knife with him when he met the adolescent. He got a boost and stabbed him. The public prosecutor has commissioned a psychiatric report. A blood test should determine whether the 29-year-old was on drugs at the time of the crime. The NDR had previously reported.

In the evening of April 7, the 15-year-old was cycling in Celle. According to witnesses, the 29-year-old had been in an entrance and suddenly attacked the youth. The boy was brought to the hospital with the most serious injuries and died there. The victim is a Yazidi Kurd who fled with his family from northern Iraq to Celle in 2014.

The 29-year-old German did not know the victim. He denies a xenophobic or extreme right motif, said Janßen. Accordingly, he has no “right thoughts”. According to his own assessment, however, he is a so-called internet troll who provokes and wants to see the reactions. In addition to the surroundings of the man, the activities of the alleged perpetrator were examined on the Internet. Several groups, including Yazidi associations, had previously accused the prosecutor of not sufficiently investigating a possible racist motive.

Source: DPA

Breuna / Volkmarsen: throttled car traveling almost twice as fast as allowed

In the Kassel district, the police pulled a small car and its driver out of circulation. The officers checked the vehicle, which was marked with “25 km / h signs” on the country road between the towns of Breuna and Volkmarsen. The driver could not show a valid driver’s license. According to the police, the 56-year-old mistakenly assumed that he did not need him for the vehicle that was throttled according to the papers. The police then had the vehicle taken to a test center by a towing service, since it was traveling at 45 kilometers an hour on the country road. It was found there that the car could reach a maximum speed of 58 kilometers per hour. As a result, the operating license expired. Both the driver and the holder sitting in the front passenger seat are now being determined for driving without a driver’s license or for allowing this violation.

Source: Police headquarters Hesse

At Borkum: ship rams wind turbine

A ship collided with a wind turbine in front of the North Sea island of Borkum. Three crew members were injured – one of them seriously, as the German society for the rescue of shipwrecked people announced early Friday morning. The Dutch flagship “Njord Forseti” crashed into a plant in the “Borkum Riffgrund 1” offshore wind farm, around 45 kilometers from the island. A nearby supply ship first sailed to the distressed vessel, the “SK40” rescue cruiser came from Borkum. A helicopter flew the seriously injured crew member to Groningen University Hospital; a second man was flown to Westerstede.

The bow of the accident ship was torn by the collision. The crew got the water in control under control. The “SK40” accompanied the ship to a Dutch port.

The new lifeboat “SK40” was reportedly not yet baptized. He was only stationed on Borkum on Wednesday evening, it was said. In the future the ship will run under the name “Hamburg”. The baptism planned for April 19 in front of the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie was not possible due to the corona.

Source: DPA

Kusel: 19-year-old falls asleep behind the wheel after an accident

A young driver has parked his car unlit on the A62 near Kaiserslautern on the hard shoulder to take a nap. Highway police officers woke the 19-year-old on Friday night and found traces of the car that suggested an accident. A rapid drug test was positive. The man was apparently under the influence of cannabis. The police are looking for witnesses who have observed how the 19-year-old got off the road in his car and touched the central guardrail.

Source: Police Kaiserslautern

News from Germany from Thursday, April 23

Berchtesgaden: 81-year-old crashes with car in steep terrain

In an unusual accident, an 81-year-old motorist was injured in a forest near Berchtesgaden (Bavaria) on Wednesday afternoon. As the Bavarian Red Cross reports, the pensioner came off the street on her own farm for an unknown cause, plunged into an adjacent meadow and slid almost 100 meters down. Ultimately, the car hurled against a tree and lay on its side in the mountain forest. The Red Cross and the fire brigade had to rescue the seriously injured woman from the forest with a sanding basket stretcher. An emergency helicopter took the patient to a Salzburg accident hospital. The police are now investigating the cause of the accident. The completely destroyed accident car was confiscated.

Source: Bavarian Red Cross

Hanover: Police clear congestion on playground

Despite the existing contact restrictions to curb the corona pandemic, around a hundred young people and young adults met on a playground in Hanover on Wednesday evening. The police had acted against the gathering with numerous emergency services, the Hanover police said on Thursday. Residents alerted the officials after they noticed the gathering. With loudspeaker announcements, the police asked the adolescents to leave the square – which they did.

Source: DPA

Dortmund: man deprived of youthful trio

A 23-year-old was attacked and robbed by three teenagers in Dortmund on Tuesday. As the police report, the man was approached by the trio near a subway station to ask the time on the pretext. When the victim was distracted, pepper spray was sprayed on his face and the backpack snatched away. The attackers then fled. Later, a police patrol noticed three young women who matched the description. At the sight of the officials, they fled, but can be arrested and arrested. They are now being investigated for serious robbery. Since there were no grounds for detention, they could be picked up by their legal guardians.

Source: Police Dortmund

Dortmund: Seven suspects arrested in raid against ATM breakers

After months of investigations, the authorities in Dortmund succeeded in striking a nationwide gang of ATM breakers. In a search of a total of ten properties in Dortmund, Leverkusen, Wenden and in Hessian Weiterstadt, seven suspects were arrested on Thursday, according to the public prosecutor and police in Dortmund. The gang should account for at least 32 ATM break-ins in the self-service area of ​​banks and savings banks in the Rhineland, the Bergisches Land, as well as in Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony-Anhalt and Baden-Württemberg. According to current knowledge, the loot amounts to at least 500,000 euros.

Five of those arrested in the raid reportedly broke the ATM of a Volksbank in Iserlohn in North Rhine-Westphalia shortly before the police seized it on Thursday morning. Shortly after their return, they were arrested by the deed in a Dortmund apartment.

Source: AFP

Cologne: After house explosion – autopsy on Thursday

After the explosion of a house in Cologne, a body was found in the rubble (see also report from Wednesday). Now the investigation continues on Thursday. During the day, an autopsy of the body was planned to identify it and determine the cause of death, a spokesman for the Cologne police said in the morning. The criminal investigator’s death investigators had entered the investigation.





The row house in the Buchheim district was completely destroyed by the explosion on Wednesday afternoon. “A body was found, we don’t know if that’s the resident,” a police spokesman said. The 79-year-old resident of the house had previously been reported missing. The reason for the explosion is still completely unclear, the spokesman said on Thursday. Supporting officers from the State Criminal Police Office measured the scene of the accident. The surrounding houses are not affected, it said.

Source: DPA

Lübeck: Student tied up and raped – process begins

The process of kidnapping and raping a student begins in front of the Lübeck district court on Thursday. The young woman was found bound and gagged on October 12, 2019 in a kink on Autobahn 20 near Mönkhagen in Schleswig-Holstein. The accused, a 43-year-old German of Turkish descent, is accused of seizing the student after a party in Lübeck, raping her and then leaving her on the street.

The charges accuse him of attempted murder, rape and deprivation of liberty. The court invited 30 witnesses, four experts and an interpreter to the trial. A verdict is expected to be announced in mid-June.

Source: DPA

Karlsruhe: Murder judgment in Berlin Raserfall again before the Federal Court of Justice

The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) is examining a murder verdict for the second time in a federal hearing in the nationwide Berlin Raser case on Thursday. The federal judges must decide whether two men can be sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in an illegal race after the death of an uninvolved driver. The BGH overturned a first ruling, but the Berlin Regional Court subsequently convicted the accused again of murder. At the beginning of 2016, the then 24 and 26 year old men raced across several red lights at night in an illegal car race. At an intersection, one of the two captured the car of a 69-year-old who died at the scene of the accident. In February 2017, the Berlin Regional Court sentenced her to life imprisonment for murder. The BGH overturned this judgment in March 2018. The new trial in Berlin ended last year with a murder verdict that the federal judges now have to review again. When the BGH announces its judgment is unclear.

Source: AFP

News from Germany from Wednesday April 22nd

Küllstedt: 68-year-old died when police ransacked his home

A 68-year-old man died in Thuringia when the police ransacked his home. The man initially resisted on Wednesday when officials wanted to search his apartment in Küllstedt in Eichsfeldkreis, as the State Police Inspectorate announced in Nordhausen. When the police then applied “immediate coercion”, he lost consciousness. Despite immediate attempts to revive him, he still died on site. The Mühlhausen public prosecutor is said to have started a death investigation. At the moment, however, there is no evidence of a crime.

Source: AFP

Mönchengladbach: Police arrest after death of five-year-old mother

After the death of a five-year-old boy in Mönchengladbach, the police temporarily arrested the 23-year-old mother and her partner of the same age. During the investigation after the boy’s death, the suspicion of a possible homicide had been confirmed, the prosecutor and police said on Wednesday. The authorities initially did not provide any further details on the results of the investigation so far. The mother had reportedly called the emergency services on Tuesday evening because the five-year-old had stopped breathing. An emergency doctor could only determine the boy’s death. According to the information, there was a suspicion that the child’s apparent injuries did not result from a fall, other than specified. The emergency doctor then called in the police, who set up a homicide squad.

Source: AFP

Cologne: residential building explodes – fire brigade in large-scale use

At least four people were injured in a house explosion in Cologne on Wednesday. A man was initially missing, as a fire department spokeswoman said, apparently the resident of the semi-detached house. As the police reported, several witnesses had informed the fire brigade and the police about an alleged explosion of a residential building in the Buchheim district. According to statements by emergency services on site, a house should have collapsed. The location is currently cordoned off extensively. As the fire department announced, two people were saved over ladders. Around 80 rescue workers are deployed. Support from the THW was requested. There is currently no knowledge of the cause of the collapse.

Sources: Police Cologne, fire brigade Cologne, AFP

Düsseldorf: Laschet Requests “- fictional suggestions on Twitter are in vogue

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet – probably unintentionally – caused a trend in the short message service Twitter. Under the hashtag “lashing demands”, users write numerous fictional, mostly absurd proposals that the CDU politician may have made. On Wednesday afternoon there were already over 5000 contributions to the hashtag. The “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” had previously reported.

A user writes: “#laschet requires all traffic lights to switch to permanent green so that all citizens have a free ride.” Another account says: “#Laschet requires that the world is a disk that lies on the back of 4 elephants that stand on the back of a giant turtle and move through space”.

The trend around the prime minister arose because the politician had repeatedly demanded relaxation of the corona measures in recent days and in some cases enforced them. On Monday, on the other hand, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) urged that the rules be adhered to, and in a switching conference of the CDU Presidium spoke critically of “opening discussion orgies” in some countries.

Source: DPA

Busenberg: tractor unit rams carport

In Busenberg, Rhineland-Palatinate, a 33-year-old tore down a garden wall and a carport with his tractor-trailer. As the police reported, the man drove into a blocked construction site area around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. When he realized that he was stuck, the driver wanted to turn. He tore the garden wall with the carport of an adjacent apartment building with his rear of the vehicle and then got stuck in the unpaved underground. He had to be released with the help of a towing company. An investigation was initiated against the driver.

Source: Pirmasens police

People Bach-Nellmersbach: Young people from Zug captured and killed

A teenager has been caught in a train and fatally injured in Jungsbach-Nellmersbach in Baden-Württemberg. As the police reported on Wednesday morning, the accident happened on Tuesday evening just before 9 p.m. The 17-year-old therefore wanted to cross the tracks at a train station when he was caught by a regional express that was heading towards Stuttgart. The train route between Backnang and Winnenden had to be blocked in both directions until shortly after 11 p.m. The police has started investigation.

Source: Police basking

Völschow: Four-year-old walks alone to the highway

A four-year-old boy left his parents’ garden in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania – and ran two kilometers. A local resident from the same place noticed the little boy on a bridge over the A20 motorway – and brought him back, the police said on Tuesday evening. The runaway’s mother informed the forces after the child’s disappearance. Several strips including a tracking dog moved out to the Jagetzow district of Völschow. When they see each other, “great relief” has spread, according to the police. “The boy was fine and the officials handed him the police teddy to comfort him.”

source: DPA

Leipzig: fire in Schönauer Park

The Leipzig fire brigade had to deploy to a fire in the Schönauer Park landscape and natural monument on Tuesday evening. As reported by the “Mitteldeutsche Zeitung”, a good three hectares with trees, meadows and reeds were in flames in the green area in the west of the city. The cause of the fire is still unclear, but the drought of the past weeks and wind have favored the spread. The fire had been put out in the night, they say.

Source: “Central German newspaper”

Berlin: Ferrari is heading for pedestrians – they can only save themselves by jumping to the side

In Berlin, the police are looking for an unknown witness after an incident. As the officials reported on Tuesday afternoon, a Ferrari in the Charlottenburg district hit the intersection at Kurfürstendamm on the corner of Schlueterstrasse on April 17 at around 4.35 p.m. when the traffic light turned green so much that the tires spun. It should then have accelerated sharply and raced towards a pedestrian who was said to still be on the street. In order not to be run over, he had to jump aside. He is said to have crashed to the floor between two parked cars. When the police arrived, however, the pedestrian was no longer on site. The police urged him to contact the police.

Source: Police Berlin

News from Germany from Monday April 20th

Ludwigsburg: Man dials emergency call – then he offers resistance

In Ludwigsburg, a man called 911 on Monday evening. According to the information, his girlfriend needed medical help because she had consumed alcohol and tablets. A patrol car crew immediately moved out. The emergency services were alerted at the same time. When the police arrived, the man was already waiting in front of the house, but reacted harshly because he had expected the ambulance service. He went back into the house and closed the door. The officers had to ring the doorbell to get into the house. When the 44-year-old finally opened his apartment door a crack, the officials tried to get into the apartment. However, because the man closed them again, they had to push against the door with all their might.

The officers could see that the woman was lying on the floor in the living room and was obviously in need of medical help. But the man resisted so violently and fought with the officials, so they had to handcuff him. Even when the ambulance arrived and provided the 42-year-old with medical care, the man continued to fight back and shouted loudly. Both the woman and the man were taken to hospital by ambulance. A breath alcohol test was carried out on the man there. Then he was allowed to go again. In the apartment, the police found numerous tablet packs and utensils that are used to consume cannabis. The 44-year-old can now expect to be charged with resistance to law enforcement officers, the handicap of disabled persons and attempted bodily harm.

Source: Police Ludwigsburg

Krefeld: Man catches thistle finches with a safety net and cages

In Krefeld, the police released eight thistle finches that a man had caught on his roof terrace in the city center and kept in small cages. According to the officials, witnesses had the authorities after they noticed the safety nets and cages, which were visible from afar. During a search, the officers found eight of the wild birds under protection, which the 47-year-old had apparently caught and locked in small cages. You should attract more thistle finches because special catch cages were also “caught”. The animals were confiscated and handed over to animal welfare, on Tuesday they should be released again. Criminal proceedings were instituted against the man for violating the Federal Nature Conservation Act.

The goldfinch, also called goldfinch, belongs to a songbird species that is particularly protected throughout Europe. Because of the particularly colorful plumage and song of the males, they are happy to be kept. Up to 200 euros are offered for a male animal. The main hub is the Mediterranean. The business with caught thistle finches is against the Vogelmord e. V. very attractive. In France and Belgium, the number of goldfinches has decreased by half since 2001. The number of goldfinches is also declining in Germany.

Source: Krefeld police

Berlin: Man drives a car over his girlfriend’s arm

The Berlin police are investigating a 24-year-old who is said to have first strangled his girlfriend and then driven his car over her left arm. The couple had previously argued on Tuesday night in a parking lot in the Tempelhof district, the police said. The 20-year-old was admitted to hospital for inpatient treatment. The 24-year-old was temporarily arrested.

According to the police, the 24-year-old is said to have tried to drive away in his car. The 20-year-old is said to have stood in front of the car, insulted her boyfriend and hit the bonnet with her cell phone. The man is said to have choked and thrown her to the ground before driving away. He later told the officials that he hadn’t noticed the rollover. The police filed criminal charges for the dangerous interference in road traffic, assault, coercion, insult and property damage.

Source: DPA

Hennef: Firefighters pull tons of bulls from the stream

In Hennef in the Rhein-Sieg district in North Rhine-Westphalia, the fire brigade released an approximately 1,300 kilogram bull from a stream in a complex rescue operation. According to the press release, the animal was initially exploited from a pasture with the rest of a herd of cattle. While the other animals could be quickly caught again, the bull initially disappeared. A stroller spotted him and alerted the fire department. “The animal was sunk in the mud up to half of the upper body and could no longer free itself on its own,” says the message.

The rescuers first had to use a tractor to pull a steel cable across the impassable valley, to which they attached two slings, which they also put on the bull. With another rope, the animal was pulled sideways out of the stream. The helpers stabilized the swampy ground with around 20 bales of straw. According to the report, the bull survived his accident unscathed but hungry: he started eating right after the rescue operation.

Source: Volunteer fire brigade Hennef

Cologne: fire in warehouse – 43-year-old seriously injured

A fire broke out in a warehouse in Cologne-Ossendorf on Tuesday morning. A 43-year-old man suffered life-threatening burn injuries, as the Cologne public prosecutor and the police said. He was flown to a clinic in a rescue helicopter, where he received intensive care treatment. The cause of the fire is still unclear. The criminal police are investigating.

Source: Police Cologne

Brackets: wings of wind turbine fell off

A wing fell off a wind turbine in Haltern am See in North Rhine-Westphalia on Monday afternoon. As the city reports in a press release, the damage was caused by “violent gusts of wind”. “Fortunately, the broken-off parts only fell into the field and did not fall on the nearby main road or on the motorway,” it says. Part of the B58 was closed for cleanup. Since it could not initially be ruled out that other parts would fall off the wind turbine, the population was asked to keep a distance of at least 500 meters.

Source: City of Haltern

Gummersbach: Police look for two people after forest fire broke out

After the outbreak of a large forest fire in Gummersbach, the police are now looking for two people who were sitting on a bench nearby between 12.30 p.m. and 12.45 p.m. before the fire broke out on Monday afternoon. Around 1.20 p.m., the first witnesses reported a forest fire in the Gummersbach-Strombach area, which quickly developed into a large-scale forest fire due to the drought and strong winds. The fire is now under control.

Source: Police Oberbergischer Kreis

Darmstadt / Offenbach: woman shot in her car – murder trial begins

Barely a year after the fatal shot at a woman in the middle of Offenbach city center, the trial of a 43-year-old man began on Tuesday. He is said to have shot out of a car at the 44-year-old on May 9, 2019. The woman was sitting in a car parked on the side of the road in the early evening, waiting for her child. The victim is said to have been the sister of the accused’s former girlfriend. The 43-year-old Moroccan is said to have blamed her for the separation. He is now accused of murder in the Darmstadt district court.

The fatal shot hit the woman in the neck through the side window, she died at the scene. The perpetrator then fled and the police searched for him for weeks.

Source: DPA

News from Germany from Monday April 20th

Lübeck: 21-year-old fatally injured in supermarket parking lot in Lübeck

A 21-year-old was fatally injured in a supermarket car park in Lübeck on Monday. As the Lübeck Police Directorate announced on Monday evening, the crime occurred in the late afternoon. A suspect was arrested. Prosecutors and homicide officers launched investigations into suspected homicides. A report about a seriously injured person in the supermarket parking lot was received by the police control center shortly before 5 p.m., the police said. Despite immediate attempts to resuscitate, the 21-year-old man still died on site. According to the current investigation, a total of three male suspects can be assumed, the police said. A 22-year-old was temporarily arrested in a high-rise building adjacent to the parking lot. The police emphasized that investigations were being carried out in all directions.

Source: AFP

Rödental: 40-year-old is said to have intentionally run over father

A man is said to have intentionally run over his father at the weekend – the 69-year-old victim died in the driveway of the common house in the Bavarian Rödental. The motive is still unclear, said a police spokesman on Monday. The 40-year-old is in custody on suspicion of manslaughter.

According to police and prosecutors, he drove his car out of the garage on Saturday evening. He is said to have damaged the garage door and then killed his father. Neighbors and an emergency team were unable to reanimate the 69-year-old. The son first escaped by car, but later came back on foot. He was arrested without resistance, it was said.

Source: DPA

Hamm: Police release toddlers from cars

Because a mother left her two small children sitting in the car parked in the blazing sun while shopping in the parking lot, the police had to break the window of the family car on Saturday. A witness had informed the officials and reported that the children were sweating profusely due to the strong sunlight and that the window was only a crack open. When a patrol arrived at the car, there was no sign of the mother. The police broke a car window and pulled a two-year-old boy and his four-month-old sister out of the car. After consulting a doctor, they are fine. During the deployment of the officials, the carefree mother returned to her car.

Source: Hamm police

Schmelz: Men threaten policemen with machetes

Two young men in the Saarland threatened, insulted and coughed up police officers with machetes. As the police said on Sunday, the officers were informed at night that three teenagers were walking through enamel with machetes. When the police arrived, the two men fled. When they were placed, they pulled a machete from their waistband and threatened the officers with it. It was only when the police pointed service weapons at the men that the 18- and 24-year-olds laid down their machetes. Both were arrested.

They resisted, insulted and threatened the police officers, one officer was slightly injured, another police officer was coughed up. Both men were placed in police custody. According to the police, the 24-year-old was drunk and drugged, and a blood sample was taken. According to the police, criminal proceedings have been launched against the men for resistance to law enforcement officers, insult, assault and threat. They also have to face administrative offenses for violating the Infection Protection and Arms Act.

Source: DPA

Food: fatal attack on teenagers – 17-year-old in custody

After the death of a 14-year-old in Essen, the alleged 17-year-old perpetrator was put into custody. The magistrate ordered these on Sunday evening, as the police in the Ruhr area city announced on Monday. The 17-year-old is said to have fatally injured the youth with a knife stab during a nightly argument on a street in Essen.

The victim died in a hospital early Sunday morning. The autopsy confirmed, according to police, that the knife stab in the upper body of the 14-year-old resulted in death. There was therefore a dispute between the 17-year-old, who was probably drunk, and the later victim, during which the older man is said to have stabbed the 14-year-old. The suspect was arrested near the scene a little later. The homicide investigation continues.

Source: AFP

Bad Nauheim: Two dead by fire in apartment building

After a fire in Bad Nauheim (Hesse), emergency services found two dead. According to a police spokesman, other residents of the apartment building were not injured according to the initial findings. The fire broke out on Monday morning for an unknown cause. A total of 30 people are reported in the house. The fire brigade was able to extinguish the fire, the operation continued in the morning.

Source: DPA

Düren: Man wants to burn weeds on wooden fences and sets fire to the garden

When trying to burn weeds with his gas burner, a man in Düren is said to have set fire to his garden. The 79-year-old was seriously injured and went to a hospital, a police spokesman said on Sunday. Accordingly, he had just removed the weeds from the wooden fences to his neighboring gardens on Saturday when his garden with a garden house and a pigeon crate caught fire and was partially destroyed. The fire department hid the man. He had even tried to extinguish the flames and injured himself, it said. The police estimated the damage at tens of thousands of euros and has started the investigation.

Source: DPA

Salamander plague spreads in western Germany

The dangerous salamander plague is affecting more and more animals in western Germany. The skin fungus was discovered on wild animals in the Eifel on the Belgian borders in 2015 and is now spreading rapidly in the forests of the Ruhr area. The mushroom, presumably from Asia (Batrachochytrium salamandrivorans, in short: Bsal) causes mass extinction, said the expert Hans-Dieter Otterbein from the nature conservation organization Agard. In North Rhine-Westphalia in the northern Eifel and now also in the Ruhr area, Bsal has already led to a significant decline in the number of fire salamanders. The pathogen has also already been detected in the west of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Source: DPA

