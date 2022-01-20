News from Seminole High School in Florida: Students are on lockdown in code red as cops apprehend the suspect ‘who shot a classmate.’

A HIGH SCHOOL student is on the run after allegedly shooting a classmate during a code red lockdown.

Following a report of an ‘incident,’ police rushed to secure Seminole High School in Stanford, Florida, on Wednesday morning.

After early reports indicated the shooter was on the run, school officials confirmed the suspect was in custody in a message to parents.

“One student was injured, and a suspect has been apprehended; this was a one-time occurrence,” the school said.

The injured student was taken to a local hospital in stable condition after suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to News6.

The incident had been contained, and there was no active threat to the school, according to Sanford police.

The location of the alleged shooting is unknown.

While police investigated the incident, the school district advised parents not to come to school.

More to come…

