News from the Zurich region – +++ At 160 on the country road +++ Tante Ju stays on the ground even longer

May 6th, 2020, 5:43 pm

In 2013, the city acquired the Letzibach D an der from the SBB Hohlstrasse 444-456 in Altstetten acquired. There should now 265 apartments Apart from that, commercial areas, a double kindergarten with supervision, an underground car park and a foot and bike path along the track field are also planned. The housing estate is said to have the name “Letzi”.

The project is being implemented by the City of Zurich Real Estate Agency (LSZ), the Old Age Apartments Foundation (SAW) and the Apartments for Large Children Foundation

Families (SWkF), both are urban. The foundations should take over the land for their parts of the settlement under building law. The total investment costs (including land, reserves and VAT) amount to CHF 133.9 million.

The city council requests the municipal council to approve a property loan of CHF 57.76 million; Assuming that it does, the loan is expected to be presented to the voters in November 2020. The winning project is called “Mira”, it comes from Team Gut & Schoep Architekten GmbH and Neuland ArchitekturLandschaft GmbH, the competition from the Office for Building Construction took place in 2016.

According to today’s calculations, a 4.5-room apartment should be one Net rent of CHF 1,560 costs. The first occupancy of the building, which meets the 2000-watt Minergie-P-ECO company standard, is scheduled for in Spring 2025 to be possible. (thw)