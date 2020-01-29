News Headlines | Today’s UK & World News

Nicholas Parsons was best known for BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute, where panellists have to speak for one minute without hesitation, deviation or repetition, and he first fronted the show on its inception in 1967. There have been more than 900 episodes of Just a Minute – and Parsons missed a recording for the first time ever in April last year because of flu, and then another in August due to a back problem. He made his acting debut in 1947. Following a number of film roles, he became a television regular on The Benny Hill Show and hosted the long-running ITV game show Sale Of The Century. Parsons had been married to his second wife, Ann, since 1995 and received a CBE in 2014 for services to charity. Pictured: Parsons celebrates his 96th birthday in London last October (left), hosts ITV’s Sale Of The Century (centre and right), and poses with a watch to promote Just A Minute 35th anniversary programme in 2002 (right).

Rebecca Burke (left, outside Central London Employment Tribunal today), 43, of Yately, Hampshire, was paid a basic salary of £110,000 as she helped lead the firm’s cyber security programme after a high-profile data breach. She alleges she was blindsided with redundancy after running both the programme and a £20million trial project to bring fibre optic broadband to three million homes. During redundancy talks she found three other male programme directors had salaries up to 40 per cent higher than hers and were given at least 50 per cent more in bonuses. She was made redundant 15 months after leading the programme following the scandal which cost the firm up to £77million in lost business affecting 150,000 customers. Also pictured (right): Dido Harding was chief executive of TalkTalk at the time of the data breach in 2015.

The PM and his most senior ministers signed off limited involvement for the firm at a meeting of the National Security Council this morning.

The social networking giant is making its ‘Off-Facebook Activity’ tool available to all users after an initial launch in Ireland, South Korea and Spain last August.

Forecasters have warned that temperatures could drop to -4C in some parts of the UK and several yellow weather warnings are currently in place. Snow is seen this morning in North Lanarkshire.

William Savage (bottom left) says Richard Bankart (top right), his neighbour in the basement, ‘dug out’ part of the garden at the front of his flat (right) in Stockwell, South West London. Banker turned multimedia artist Mr Savage, 45, claims eco-tech expert Mr Bankart, 59, then built a sunken patio on it while he was away living and studying in Paris. Mr Savage accuses Mr Bankart, the boss of green energy technology firm Solar Skin, of carrying out a ‘high-handed land grab’ while his back was turned. Mr Savage owns a flat covering the first and second floor, as well as the front garden, while Mr Bankart owns the £1million basement flat below and the property freehold. The pair have been battling over the patio since 2003 and the artist’s barrister told a court that their ‘relationship has gone from bad to worse since’.

WARNING DISTRESSING CONTENT: Hoads Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, was suspended after animal rights activists found rotting corpses, bleeding hens and filthy conditions at the business.

TV historian Dame Mary Beard said that gallery visitors should reflect more on the origins of nude works of art and how the female body has been historically objectified for male pleasure.

A Health article on January 19 said doctors recommend taking a daily 10 milligram Vitamin D supplement in winter. In fact Public Health England suggests an average daily intake of 10 micrograms.

Video recorded by a neighbour in Harborne showed a man in a hoodie and face mask being loaded into the ambulance by a female paramedic head-to-toe in protective gear.

Brussels is demanding its judges keep control after Britain leaves the European Union, it has emerged. The bloc is calling for judges to have the power to rule on any post-Brexit UK agreement.

Jo Brand will not be investigated by Ofcom over her joke after the broadcasting watchdog said it was unlikely to encourage or incite the commission of a crime’.

Tim Dunn, 50, described today’s meeting with Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom as ‘promising’, following the US turning down an extradition request for Anne Sacoolas last night.

Simon Dorante-Day, 53, (inset, and right as a teenager) has admitted court clerks laughed when he first filed his papers and despite his breathtaking legal claim being thrown out three times already he is refusing to give up ‘his 40 year search’ for the truth about his birth parents. Simon claims his adoptive grandparents Winifred and Ernest worked for the Queen and Prince Philip as a cook and a gardener respectively and told him ‘many times’ that he was ‘Charles and Camilla’s child’. He said previously: ‘I know it sounds unbelievable, but anything I say is checkable… I’m simply a man looking for my biological parents, and every road has led me back to Camilla and Charles’. Mr Dorante was born in Gosport, Hampshire in April 1966 and was adopted when he was 18-months-old by Winifred and Ernest’s Karen and David Day. If his bizarre allegations are true, he would have had to have been conceived in 1965, when Charles was 17 and Camilla, 18, (together inset in 1975) and he claims his Windsor-like cheek-bones and teeth, and ‘Camilla-style hair’, is compelling evidence his claims are true. He even calls himself ‘Prince Simon’ on social media and his Facebook page is packed with posts where he matches his face from birth to today with Charles, Camilla and their children, with particular focus on Prince William and Tom Parker-Bowles.

Shocking footage taken on a mobile phone also shows a woman screaming, jumping up and down and throwing objects at staff in a Burger King in Erdington, Birmingham.

Three young men and a young woman were filmed fighting on Lewisham High Street on Thursday night. One thug beats another with a crutch and at one stage the woman swings a shopping trolley at a youth.

David Ihenagwa, 40, of London, used his position as a medicines purchaser at his mother’s ‘respected’ high street pharmacy to buy more than 1.65 million highly-addictive Class B and Class C pills.

Navinder Sarao, 41, (left and right) made as much as £45million on the world markets using a computer in his bedroom in Hounslow, West London (inset, the family home where Sarao made his money). He was later diagnosed as being severely autistic, which one expert described as both a blessing and a curse. He hasn’t been chased for any money he fraudulently made, possibly because he was conned out of nearly all of it. Today, he’s back in that same bedroom, but this time playing Fifa instead of trading on the world markets.

Gareth Welch, 43, from Ebbw Vale in Wales, messaged the Facebook profile of the decoy girl and was immediately told she was 12 years old – but still said he wanted to have sex with her.

The 61-year-old – formerly married to actress Helena Bonham Carter – is currently giving his £11million Edwardian mansion in North London a renovation less than a year after buying it.

The tragic twins’ gran Phoebe Smith, 75, says she wants the bodies of her grandsons Billy and Joey Smith buried together in Sevenoaks, Kent – while Joey’s ex-wife wants him laid to rest in Essex.

Former GB athlete Oliver Glasgow QC (left) helped three police officers restrain a man who jumped from the public gallery as the gang were being sentenced yesterday. The melee erupted as the judge handed down their jail terms for the brutal murder of Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, (inset) and enraged supporters of the killers started shouting abuse. An umbrella and a seat from the dock were thrown across the court and the defendants Tyrell Graham, 18, (top, middle) Sheareem Cookhorn, 21, (top, left) and 17-year-olds Jayden O’Neil-Crichlow (bottom, left) Shane Lyons (top, right) and Ojay Hamilton (bottom, right) began fighting in the dock as they were led out of court. Prosecutor Glasgow, 48, who once represented Great Britain at the Duathlon World Championships and prosecuted in the trial of the Lee Rigby killers, rushed over to tackle the man who had jumped from the public gallery. The man yelled, ‘I will murder you’ to Mr Glasgow and those trying to restrain him he was bundled out of the court and handcuffed in the corridor outside. The Old Bailey then went into lockdown as three City of London police vans carrying up to 30 officers, including dogs, were called to the scene. Mr Glasgow remained calm and told concerned onlookers ‘I am fine’, when asked how he was.

A study by the Bupa Health Clinics has found that the age of 33 is when we are most motivated and determined to achieve goals such as career progression and better health.

James Lattimer, 51, was accused of kissing the woman and allegedly ‘grabbed her bum cheek’ during the England v India test match on 9 August 2018.

Philip Pullman, 73, told his followers the commemorative Brexit coin should be ‘boycotted by all literate people’ because it is missing the correct punctuation.

Good Morning Britain descended into chaos this morning as Piers Morgan accused broadcaster Terry Christian of saying he wanted pensioners to die of the flu for voting Brexit. The argument began when Morgan mentioned a now-deleted tweet in which Christian said he hoped a ‘good virulent strain’ of flu would hit people who ‘voted to destroy our lives’. ‘You literally wanted OAPs to die,’ Morgan raged at the broadcaster, who claimed the tweet was a joke, before adding: ‘They don’t seem to mind the 120,000 people have died because of austerity. How many people are gonna die when we leave the EU?’ Pictured inset is another tweet in which Christian suggested Brexiteers should be denied the flu vaccine.

Snow is forecast for Scotland and high-level areas of northern England from tonight, with three yellow weather warnings in place across the region until late tomorrow morning.

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said his wife’s mother was still in an ‘awful’ condition in hospital following the incident last week.

The EY Item Club upgraded its growth forecast to 1.2 per cent for 2020 from the 1 per cent previously predicted, but said smooth trade deal talks were needed to keep it going.

Photos taken in the aftermath of the crash (left and inset) show the flaming wreckage of the chopper after the pilot had told air traffic controllers he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer. Ara Zobayan had asked for and received special clearance to fly in heavy fog just minutes before the crash and was flying at 1,400 feet when he went south and then west, an accident investigator said Monday. They also revealed there was no black box on board but instead an iPad which was used for flight itinerary as the crash site in Calabasas, California is being actively patrolled for looters by officers on horseback. Pilot Zobayan asked for air traffic controllers to provide ‘flight following’ radar assistance but was told the craft was too low for that assistance, Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board said. The crash killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna (pictured together right) as well as pilot Zobayan and six others.

Ann Francke, head of the Chartered Management Institute, has said that bosses should actively curtail male staff talking about football, cricket and rugby in case women feel ‘left out’ at work.

A police officer, who worked for Cumbria Constabulary’s mobile support group, died at the scene of an accident on the M6. He was the only occupant of the police car at the time.

The report found that urban residents were 25 times more likely to die from long-term exposure to pollution than in a car crash. London, Luton and Slough were singled out as pollution blackspots.

Kate Middleton, 38, is elegant in a favourite D&G tweed skirt suit for the outing to Evelina London Children’s Hospital, of which she is patron. Continuing a streak of polished looks, the Duchess paired the outfit with black court shoes and wore her hair swept up into a half-ponytail. The royal is attending a creative workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery, another of her patronages.

Former Coronation Street star Neville Buswell, who played womaniser Ray Langton, has died aged 77. A notice was posted in his hometown of Las Vegas.

British royal author Penny Junor told Hello! that the Queen understands the significance of the situation but is also dealing with Harry, 35, whom she recognises is ‘in crisis’.

Bereaved families and friends filled the packed hearing room in Paddington, where the inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick opened phase two of the Grenfell Tower investigation today.

Two months ago the Duke of York (right with the Queen this month) pledged to ‘help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations’ into Epstein (together inset in 2010), his billionaire friend who killed himself last year. But speaking on the steps of Epstein’s New York mansion yesterday, state attorney Geoffrey Berman accused the Queen’s son of providing ‘zero co-operation’ and ignoring a request for an interview. And Lisa Bloom, an aggressive California-based lawyer who famously represented Harvey Weinstein, says the five of Epstein’s alleged victims she represents are ‘outraged’ by Andrew’s behaviour and told BBC News today (left): ‘If he has done nothing wrong, which appears to be what he has claimed, then why won’t he talk to law enforcement? No response is the same as zero co-operation. This is ridiculous. It’s just not acceptable’. Ms Bloom’s mother Gloria Allred, another high-powered lawyer for five more of Epstein’s accusers, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘We could, also, in our civil law suit, seek to subpoena Prince Andrew. Certainly, if he ever came back to the United States – that would be one of the first things that I’m sure a lot of lawyers, including me, would want to do’. In a barrage of fresh pressure, Virginia Roberts, now known by her married name Virginia Giuffre, has also launched a fresh attack on Prince Andrew, warning him he is ‘not above the law’.

Steven MacDonald, from Coatbridge, near Glasgow, noticed his index finger balloon one day after chomping on it too hard. It had become infected and poisonous, spreading right up his arm.

Jordan Coomer, from Indiana, suffers from cataplexy, which causes sudden muscle paralysis if she giggles or feels strong emotion. It’s a complication of narcolepsy, which can be caused by an infection.

Hayley Hughes, 26, was found to be nearly three times over the alcohol limit after police spotted her Mini Cooper with the exhaust hanging off and a faulty rear headlight at 3:15am on December 29.

A 39-year-old British man who died while in ICE custody at a facility in Florida has been identified, as it’s revealed a second immigrant has died while in federal custody in just two days. Ben James Owen was awaiting trial on a battery charge from Daytona Beach on November 17, 2019 and was in the process for removal from the country when he died of ‘self-strangulation’ at the Baker County Detention Center on Saturday at 7.52pm. Owen – who was a married father according to social media – had entered the country lawfully on July 23, 2019 and was allowed to stay until December 10, 2019.

Renata Regin, 50, and her daughter Sophia Elsden, 25, were foaming with rage when they were forced to stand on their Jubilee Line journey, a court heard.

Rebecca Long-Bailey told an event she had been left in a ‘state of shock’ by the scale of their defeat on December 12, when Labour handed Boris Johnson an 80-seat Tory majority.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland stressed no final decisions have yet been made on HS2 and there was ‘genuine debate’ – but he said the government was minded to ‘take the plunge’ on major projects.

Rich Phillips, 27, (left) from Coventry, ordered a cab from a festival to a pub for a short ride that usually takes 28 minutes, but was staggered when he woke up the next day to find the bumper fee on his account. He instantly complained to Uber and explained he was not in the car but enjoying a night out with friends, even providing time-stamped CCTV footage from the pub to prove this (right). Yet, shockingly, Uber still refused to refund him. Pictured (inset) is the journey the car took from Coventry to London and then to Nuneaton in Warwickshire.

Boris Johnson has vowed not to ‘jeopardise’ British national security ahead of a crunch decision on whether to give Huawei a role in building the UK’s 5G network.

The UK will take back control of its territorial waters after it leaves the bloc and it will be able to decide whether to grant non-British boats access.

The famous Big Ben bell is undergoing a major overhaul, but Eurosceptics had hoped it could be sounded when the UK legally leaves the EU at 11pm on Friday.

A taxi driver in his 60s was today diagnosed with coronavirus after driving two groups of tourists from Wuhan but not actually visiting China himself. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam (pictured main) said high-speed trains and ferries to China will be stopped and the city will halve the number of flights to the mainland. Last night Germany became the second European country to declare a confirmed case of the virus. (Pictured bottom centre, HQ of the car manufacturer Webasto, where the man worked). In Australia, hazmat-clad paramedics (pictured bottom left) were seen escorting a male patient into an ambulance outside the luxury Peppers Broadbeach hotel on the Gold Coast. And in Beijing, China’s capital, residents on one street have reportedly resorted to building brick walls to try and keep infected people out (bottom right).

The 21-year-old woman tested positive to ‘probable’ coronavirus after initial swabs, with results to be confirmed on Monday.

In three months, a research group will likely be testing the first of a number of potential experimental vaccines against the new SARS-like coronavirus that is spreading in China.

Footage showed troops unloading supplies from the back of a jet in the city of 11million people to help contain the virus which has so far killed 56 in China, with more than 2,000 cases worldwide.

Ian Thompson (pictured left, giving an interview today) told Good Morning Britain that he would ‘trapped’ if it hadn’t been for his dual citizenship, saying he is not aware of any attempts by the UK to lift some 300 British ex-pats stranded in Wuhan, which has been described as a ‘ghost town’ for its empty streets. As well as the US, Japan, South Korea and France have also announced rescue plans – but the UK has been accused of ‘dragging its feet’. Graham Hubbard (inset), one of a group of three British scientists confined to their hotel rooms in disease-ridden Wuhan condemned the UK government’s failure to arrange evacuations, saying they feel as if they are ‘trapped in a zombie film’. Pictured right: The killer coronavirus outbreak has now killed 106 people and struck down more than 4,500. Cases have been spotted in Canada, US, France and Australia (bottom); Graham Hubbard is one of a group of three British scientists confined to their hotel rooms in Wuhan. He blasted the Foreign Office for its ‘confusing’ advice, which came too late for them to plan their own escape (top).

A charter bus carrying students from a Catholic high school collided with a car Saturday morning in northern Kentucky, killing the car’s driver, police said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned Sunday that Jews could leave Germany on a ‘massive’ scale if urgent action was not taken to stem rising anti-Semitism.

Adam Schiff accused the president of threatening him Sunday after Donald Trump tweeted the Intelligence chairman ‘has not paid the price, yet’ for leading impeachment efforts against him.