News Headlines | Today’s UK & World News

Ms Nightingale’s voice broke as she told viewers on ITV 1’s Teatime show (main picture) that Mr Stewart (inset with his wife Sally Ann), Britain’s longest-serving news broadcaster, would not be seen again after 44 years on the station. Just over an hour earlier, the 67-year-old newsreader said he was quitting after ‘a misjudgement which I regret’ on social media and told friends he was ‘very sad it was ending this way’ after an online row (bottom right) with Martin Shapland (top right) where he quoted Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure. But Mr Stewart used the same passage including ‘angry ape’ in a Twitter debate on ragwort in June 2018 with Swansea environmentalist Neil Jones, who is white. His fellow ITV stars Ms Nightingale (bottom left with Alastair), Julie Etchingham and ex-ITV News boss Richard Frediani paid tribute to a ‘broadcasting legend’ while over at the BBC, presenter Andrew Neil said: ‘Alastair Stewart – the only person to be fired for quoting Shakespeare accurately. The only explanation can be the ITN suits wanted him out – and seized their chance’. And as calls for him to be reinstated grew, Good Morning Britain political editor Ranvir Singh (top left today), one of the UK’s best known British Asian broadcasters, today declared she ‘adores’ the ‘gracious and encouraging’ newsreader and revealed his ‘pride’ at mentoring ‘black talent’ over the years. She added: ‘I call my son a monkey all the time [and say]: “come on you little monkey get to bed”. I’m not being racist. I find it really unsettling’. ITN has refused to give more details on his sudden departure but several sources said it related to a Twitter spat on January 13.

Mark Brennan, 42, from South Shields, (top) had been reported missing nearly two months ago, before his 30ft Avrio sailing boat (bottom) was seen drifting 71 miles off the Caribbean island on Monday. Coastguards found a decomposing body in the hull and towed it into the Errol Flynn Marina in Port Antonio, where police have started an investigation. Mr Brennan left the UK on December 6 for the ‘trip of a lifetime’, according to local police, before sailing across the Atlantic to Barbados and then heading 162 miles to Grenada. He was reported missing 10 days later, when he was struggling for fuel and without a radio, phone or dinghy. Mr Brennan’s mother, Marjorie, 69, said: ‘He’s been found and that’s very upsetting. We’re waiting for the results of an autopsy.’

The 87-year-old Fawlty Towers star and her husband, 85, have hosted the long-running series since 2014, but bid farewell to their roles back in October 2019.

Sands, the former editor of the Evening Standard, was appointed in January 2017 but has faced criticism for ‘dumbing down’ the show. Friends said she is resigning in the wake of announced BBC cuts.

There will be 56 more Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland bank branches to be closed between April and October this year, triggering around 80 job losses.

The Prime Minister is due to meet with Chancellor Sajid Javid and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps today to discuss the future of the £106 billion high speed rail project.

Onlookers said the cliff fall had changed the coastline at Livermead near Torquay, Devon, forever and is the latest in a series of similar incidents in the area. The cliff fall prompted a warning from officials to the public urging them to stay away from the area. The incident is understood to have happened on Monday – but images taken from the sky yesterday show the scale of the damage caused when several tonnes of red rock went tumbling into the ocean. Torbay Council and the Harbour Authority took to Twitter to warn people about the collapse, adding that the area may still be unstable and dangerous. A section of the coastal path has also been shut off while authorities probe what caused the collapse.

There have been two deaths in the UK potentially linked to vaping, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

Smart motorways could be obsolete within a decade as they are not suitable for electric cars, according to AA boss Edmund King. The vehicles encounter problems where the hard shoulder is used.

To report an inaccuracy, please email corrections @mailonline.co.uk. To make a formal complaint under IPSO rules please go to www.mailonline .co.uk/readerseditor and fill out the form.

New video has emerged showing the explosive moment ‘drunk’ Chris Hughes brutally attacked a photographer after the National Television Awards on Tuesday night. The former Love Island star, 27, was seen to launch a shocking attack after he was called ‘a c**t’, when the photographer in question failed to capture a shot of Chris with his girlfriend Jesy Nelson, leading to Chris’ expletive-laden tirade and a subsequent and ongoing police investigation. In his alarming rant, Chris – formerly a farmer from Gloucestershire before finding fame on the ITV2 show in 2017 – insists: ‘I’m a nice guy from the Cotswolds. I’m not a p***y, I’m not gonna bow down. I’m not a c**t’, in the scenes which followed on from a reported row with Jesy over a ban on the duo doing press as a couple.

The vote was driven by the SNP First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who insisted a second vote on independence is necessary to protect the country from the consequences of Brexit.

Heather Anderson took up her seat on Tuesday to replace Alyn Smith, who had served as an MEP for 15 years but had to step down after being elected MP for Stirling in the recent general election.

The Prime Minister tried to address the most searched internet questions about Britain’s departure from the EU ahead of Brexit actually taking place at 11pm on Friday.

Rebecca Long-Bailey cemented her place in the final round of the Labour leadership contest this afternoon as she was endorsed by the Fire Brigades Union.

The reception took place at Speaker’s House shortly before John Bercow officially ended his controversial decade in the key role.

EXCLUSIVE BY MIKE KEEGAN: The Premier League has slammed the FA’s post-Brexit plans to increase homegrown player quotas as their war continues over football’s response to Brexit.

Commuters could be hit with disruption this evening as strong, gusty winds are expected in the east Midlands tonight with the Met Office having issued a yellow weather warning for the area. The cold is set to creep in from early next week and northern and eastern areas are likely to experience wintry showers and some snowfall (snow in the Scottish Highlands yesterday). Many areas may experience power cuts due to the winds and a forecaster this morning told MailOnline that the main concern would be high sided vehicles traveling on bridges (weather forecast, top left).

Prof Christopher Gosden, inset, took legal action against his solicitors over failings they made in dealing with his mother’s London home which had been left to him in trust in 2003.

Fern Britton has split from her husband Phil Vickery.

Victoria Derbyshire asked the BBC’s director of news and current affairs Fran Unsworth during a meeting with staff in London today if they had lied to her and her team about the show’s goals.

Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham, 35, swept Iris Jones, 80, from Weston-super-Mare, off her feet when they met on Facebook last year and she flew to Egypt to be with him. Speaking to MailOnline from his home in Giza, south of Cairo, Mohamed said people may be skeptical about their relationship but that his love was genuine. He said: ‘When you are a man and you fall in love with a woman, it doesn’t matter how old she is or what she looks like.’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Boris Johnson to look again at the decision to involve the Chinese tech giant in the infrastructure project.

Harry Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles (pictured) said she told Dominic Raab to do ‘everything he can’ to bring Anne Saccolas back to the UK.

EXCLUSIVE: George Bingham is ‘very sceptical’ about claims of his father living Down Under made by the son of his nanny Sandra Rivett, who was beaten to death in Lucan’s basement in 1974.

Seven thousand people have been quarantined (left and right) on board Italian cruise ship Costa Smeralda (inset) off the coast of Civitavecchia, 35 miles north of Rome, after a 54-year-old Chinese woman told medics that she was suffering from a fever and respiratory problems in a suspected case of coronavirus. The woman and her husband, who is not thought to have symptoms, were immediately placed in solitary confinement and the ship isolated in port while medics carried out tests, with results due back this afternoon. It is thought the couple joined the ship on the second day of its cruise around the Mediterranean, having flown into Milan from Hong Kong on January 25.

All flights to Beijing and Shanghai have been cancelled today and tomorrow. Flights after this are being reviewed. Bookings have been suspended until March.

Pasnicha Krutdamrongchai, a student at Wuhan University in China, begged the Thai government to evacuate its citizens from the city.

Academics from the US and China have developed a low-cost strategy to track the spread of diseases dangerous to humans in bats.

Google has become the latest tech firm to ramp up measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus in China, shutting down all of its China offices (inset) Wednesday.

The governing body had been considering cancelling the event and has now taken the step of putting it back until 2021 due to growing concerns over the dangers posed by the coronavirus.

Amazing time-lapse footage has shown heavy-duty vehicles working in full gear in Wuhan to build the city’s second coronavirus hospital which is expected to be ready on February 5.

The dashcam video footage, taken on a street in Coventry, West Midlands shows two young men running down a road before a white car ploughed into one of them. The car mounts the kerb and smashes into the man, flipping him over, before speeding off in the direction of the other man. Despite the horrific collision, the injured man quickly jumps to his feet, pulling up his tracksuit bottoms before running off. Richard Smith captured the footage on a dash cam while driving along the road at around 1.45pm on Tuesday.

Navinder Singh Sarao was spared a prison term at a federal court in Chicago after prosecutors praised his co-operation and said his crimes were unmotivated by greed.

British Transport Police officers are trying to work out if a girl was responsible for arranging ‘the meet’ between 16-year-old Louis Johnson and his killer at East Croydon station.

The company said models WMAQC641PUK, WMAQG741PUK and WMFG741GUK will be added to the recall list, and that it would contact all owners of the machines it is aware of.

The British Heart Foundation is working in partnership with Amazon and more than 100 other delivery companies across the UK to offer the free training to drivers.

Reducing energy demand in transport, buildings and industry – by insulating homes and getting people out of their cars – would reduce early deaths through pollution and pneumonia, they say.

Only £1 in every ten of state spending meant to help those with difficulties goes on children, it said. And the NHS appears far more concerned about adults, a report said.

Chris Hughes was pictured having a tense conversation with his girlfriend Jesy Nelson (left) just moments before he was involved in a violent altercation with a photographer after Tuesday’s National Television Awards (inset left). Jesy was pictured appearing to argue with Chris inside the lobby of the InterContinental Hotel, before they left separately (right). The ex Love Island star, 27, appeared to calm down from his scuffle as he joined girlfriend Jesy, 28, and her stylist in the taxi after his outburst (inset right).

Last month, MailOnline revealed the presenter had been asked to leave when his contract expired at the end of 2019, but bosses then performed a dramatic U-turn. Now Matthew will be out in March.

British pop star Frankie Bridge, reveals how pregnancy forced her to confront an eating disorder, after years of restricting her diet to remain 8 st 7 lb.

SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE: As Prince Harry licks his wounds after admitting he ‘had no option’ but to quit royal duties, David Cameron offered him some support.

Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney, a Canadian stylist, shared an Instagram story encouraging others to ‘spread stories of incredible people’ on their social media platforms.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have posted an Instagram story announcing a their new mental health charity collaboration.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 55, today opened the new Health Sciences Institute at the University of Surrey, named after Dr Kate Granger MBE who died from sarcoma in 2016.

Lauren Woodward, 21, left the entire courtroom in tears as she spoke about being in a wheelchair for life following the collision with Lubomir Tokoly, 63, who was sat awaiting his fate after admitting he caused her injuries through dangerous driving. Gloucester Crown Court was told Miss Woodward’s father was driving her to work in his Vauxhall Astra on the A436 in the Cotswolds when Tokoly’s Fiat Ducato crossed double white lines and smashed into them. Although Miss Woodward’s father stepped from the wreckage relatively unharmed, she suffered devastating injuries which are still blighting her life 10 months later.

Northern Rail will be brought into public ownership from March 1 following months of disruption.

Police Federation chief John Apter has reiterated his view that Smart Motorways are ‘death traps’ on Wednesday evening, as transport bosses continue to role out the scheme.

A report by the National Audit Office has found that households have paid at least £800million too much for their energy bills because regulators were soft on power network companies.

One in four UK university applicants were handed ‘conditional unconditional’ offers. Up to 75 institutions which made these offers will not do so in 2020, according to Ucas.

Every secondary school will be told to spend at least £5,000 per pupil annually, while for primaries the limit will be £3,750 – rising to £4,000 next year.

A top boarding school has been told it will be closed by Government officials unless it sacks ‘flirty’ headmaster Toby Belfield, after it emerged he sent text messages to students of the school.

Piran Ditta Khan, 71, was arrested earlier this month in Islamabad suspected of masterminding an armed robbery in Bradford during which PC Sharon Beshenivsky was shot dead (pictured: Khan today, left, PC Beshenivsky, right). Khan told reporters today as he was marched to the courthouse, ‘The situation is that I can’t really apologise because I haven’t done anything wrong.’ West Yorkshire PC Beshenivsky became the seventh British female police officer killed in the line of duty when a bullet tore through her stab proof vest when she responded to the armed robbery at a travel agent’s on November 18, 2005.

Grieving Lissie, who had only been married to the police constable for four weeks when he died in Berkshire in August last year, branded Andrew ‘amazing’ in a heartbreaking tribute.

Boris Johnson lashed out after the SNP leader said immigration from the EU must continue north of the border because the economy needs workers.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told a Channel 4 documentary he believed Dominic Cummings was behind persuading Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to form a Leave alliance.

Scientists in China have used a new mix of human and pig genes to create lab grown skin samples that they hope will be used to treat burn victims and others in need of skin grafts.

Madeleine Luckham told Stratford Employment Tribunal that Robert Clegg was spotted going into a cubicle with another woman, who now claims that he was comforting her.

Tony Richards from Cardiff failed to overturn his voyeurism conviction after filming prostitutes and the dismissal of his appeal has ramifications for people who have not previously been prosecuted.

Brady Smigiel snapped a picture of Bryant walking behind him (center) at the Mamba Sports Academy in California on Saturday, where the former Lakers star was coaching his daughter Gianna’s team. Bryant told the youngster he would pose for a better picture the next day, but was never able to keep his promise after his helicopter crashed and burst into flames on a hillside near Los Angeles on Sunday (the wreckage of the helicopter is seen bottom right). Smigiel, who was playing in a tournament at Bryant’s academy, had also watched 13-year-old Gianna Bryant (pictured with her father, top right) play for her junior team hours before she too was killed in the crash. Brady’s mother Dionne Reich Smigiel said the family was ‘struggling’ after the helicopter tragedy and said her children ‘don’t know how to process this’.

The 21-year-old woman tested positive to ‘probable’ coronavirus after initial swabs, with results to be confirmed on Monday.

In three months, a research group will likely be testing the first of a number of potential experimental vaccines against the new SARS-like coronavirus that is spreading in China.

Footage showed troops unloading supplies from the back of a jet in the city of 11million people to help contain the virus which has so far killed 56 in China, with more than 2,000 cases worldwide.

Kobe Bryant’s pilot, Ara Zobayan (left), 50, may have felt pressure to get the NBA legend to his destination when he made the decision to fly through foggy conditions on Sunday, experts have said.

Abigail Disney has weighed in on Kobe Bryant’s controversial past, after actress Evan Rachel Wood and a Washington Post journalist were berated for tweeting about a rape allegation.

The letter from the White House National Security Council to Bolton’s attorney said the manuscript contained some material that was considered ‘TOP SECRET.’