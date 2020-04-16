Newsblog Saxony-Anhalt: restaurants remain closed: Association finds it a “cheek”

11:40 am | Partial opening of shops: trade associations see a distortion of competition

Trade associations have criticized opening stores only partially. The German trade association speaks of distortion of competition and legal uncertainties. The textile trade association called the agreement to only open stores with a maximum sales area of ​​800 square meters, an arbitrary division. At the beginning of May at the latest, the green light should be given for the opening of all shops.

11:16 am | 700,000 euros: more emergency aid in Dessau-Roßlau

The city of Dessau-Roßlau has increased its Corona emergency aid program for companies, solo self-employed people, artists and freelancers. According to information from MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT, a total of 700,000 euros is now available instead of 100,000 euros. The city council decided this in a simplified procedure. There was no session. The vote was in writing.

10:54 am | FCM pleads for the end of the season

Mario Kallnik, managing director of 1. FC Magdeburg, does not believe that the game will resume in the third division. “The extension of the ban on contacts is another argument for a season break,” said Kallnik of the Volksstimme. The FCM will continue to comply with the requirements of the authorities. The players should continue to keep fit individually until the beginning of May.

In order to bring the third league season to a close by the end of June, gaming operations would have to be resumed on 16 May at the latest. “However, this appointment is no longer tenable if we can only start training again on May 4th,” explained Kallnik. According to the popular vote, the German Football Association and the third division clubs had agreed that the clubs would need at least three weeks preparation time to continue the season. This is no longer guaranteed by the extension of the ban on contacts.

Our opinion is clear. In terms of health and for the economic survival of as many clubs as possible, a termination of the third division season would be the most sensible solution.

The FCM managing director believes that if a season continues, “many clubs will have to pay extra and this may lead to even greater difficulties”.

10:36 am | No emergency slaughter planned in zoos