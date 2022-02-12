Next month, Hampden Park in Glasgow will host the Vegan Events UK market.

Over 100 stalls, including local vendors, will be present.

If we do say so ourselves, Glasgow’s food scene is pretty good.

And, while we may be biased when it comes to our hometown, it’s safe to say that others do as well – to the point where they believe it’s the ideal location for a massive food market to be set up at Scotland’s national football stadium.

The Glasgow Vegan Market will open its doors on March 12 at Hampden Park, with over 100 stalls selling everything from food to drinks to cosmetics and skin care.

The event is open to everyone, including vegetarians, gluten and dairy-free individuals, and those who are interested in beginning their vegan journey.

The event will take place on a Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., with several stallholders from Glasgow and the rest of Scotland expected to attend.

Mama’s Wee Bakery, Mayze, and Sweet Wednesday will be among the at least three Glasgow-based food and drink stalls.

Ellis Scottish Gin, based in Glasgow, will also be present, selling their small-batch gins made locally.

Humane Human, a cruelty-free, vegan, and sustainable hair salon based in Glasgow, will also be there.

Hamilton-based Hope CBD will be showcasing their organic, lab-tested cannabidiol (CBD) products, while Aberdeen’s Veelow Sustainable Store will be showcasing their health and wellness, clothing, and household items.

Vegan Events UK, which will host the market, was founded in 2017 with the goal of raising funds for Miracle’s Mission, a vegan-led animal welfare organization that is attempting to establish a dedicated Disabled Animal Rehabilitation Center.

The organization helps sick, injured, and disabled animals find a safe haven or a new home all over the world.

It also informs others about the importance of neutering.

