It won’t be long before students return to school after the Christmas holidays.

Spring half term is next month, and it usually falls in the middle of February – though the dates vary across the country.

So, when is spring half-term, and how can you find out in your area? Here’s what we know so far.

Spring half term is from Monday, February 14 to Friday, February 18 in England and Wales.

They will return on February 21st and will take a two-week break for the Easter holidays around April 9th.

Then there’s one more half-term, most likely from May 28 to June 5, before schools close for the summer on July 27.

Term dates vary by council, so click here and enter your postcode to find out when schools in England and Wales will be closed for half term.

Because terms begin earlier in Scotland, schools end a little earlier than the rest of the UK.

Many schools will be closed from February 14 to 16, 2022, for a mid-term break before returning on April 1 for Easter.

Pupils will return to school on April 19th, with a day off on May 2nd.

The majority of schools will close for the summer in late June, usually around the 24th, though some will reopen in early July.

The dates will vary by council; to find out when yours is, go to the Scottish Government website.

Northern Ireland’s school terms are the same across the board, but their half-term isn’t as long as the rest of the UK, and students only get a couple of days off.

Northern Ireland, on the other hand, allows days off to commemorate St Patrick’s Day (17 March) and the Battle of the Boyne (12 July).

If you’re in Northern Ireland, you can use this page to look up all of the dates.

When is February half-term 2022? Next UK school holiday dates and how to find term times for your area