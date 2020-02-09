Next venue for Aust coronavirus evacuees

NEXT STOP FOR CORONAVIRUS EVACUEES

* Manigurr-ma Village at Howard Springs, 30km southeast of Darwin

* Built in 2012 by Japanese energy firm Inpex as accommodation for its workers

* Housed 3500 workers at the peak of construction work on Inpex’s $55 billion Ichthys gas plant on Darwin Harbour

* 67ha village has a medical centre, industrial kitchen, dining hall, 50-seat cinema, running track, library, gym, tavern and swimming pool

* Handed over to the NT government, on a peppercorn rent, in May 2019

* Received an award for urban design in the 2014 Northern Territory Architecture Awards