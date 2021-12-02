Next year, a new interactive Tomb Raider attraction will open in the United Kingdom, complete with timed missions and challenges.

Next year, the UK will get a new interactive Tomb Raider attraction, complete with timed missions and challenges.

You’ll soon be able to step into Lara Croft’s world at a new Tomb Raider attraction coming to London next year.

On April 1, 2022, Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience will open in Camden, with timed challenges and missions to complete.

The interactive experience, which is based on the popular video game and film franchise, was created by the same team that brought you The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience in London and Manchester.

Visitors will be divided into groups of eight and will be immersed in a story in which they must save the world.

Fans will join Lara Croft in her quest to reclaim a powerful artifact that has been stolen by an adversary.

On their mission, guests must escape sinking ships and battle their way through the Costa Rican jungle.

They’ll have to contend with a mysterious order while also uncovering an ancient tomb.

In the action-packed adventure, it’s a race against time to complete challenges and puzzles.

Fans of the Tomb Raider franchise will recognize the attraction’s scenic worlds, live actors, and characters.

While more details about the activities have yet to be revealed, images show various “rooms” as well as missions involving lava walking and ziplining.

The attraction opens on the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider franchise.

“Unique doesn’t even begin to describe how much this legendary explorer’s experience is going to take people’s breath away,” Tom Lionetti-Maguire, CEO and founder of film production company Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, said.

“We make our guests the center of attention, and they’re in for a wild ride here.”

Early bird tickets are available for £79 until December 15, and general admission tickets will be available from December 15.

Fans of the Harry Potter films should plan on staying in London for the opening of a new Harry Potter attraction at Warner Bros Studio Tour.

Fans of the small screen will be able to visit the new Game of Throne Studio Tour, which is set to open next year.

